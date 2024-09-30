iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanghvi Brands Ltd AGM

15.6
(-8.83%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Sanghvi Brands CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20247 Sep 2024
This is to inform Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Saturday, 7th September 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the following items of agenda: 1. The Board decided to hold its 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Monday the 30th of September 2024 at 2.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) 2. The Board approved the draft notice for conveying the 14th Annual General Meeting tabled before the Board. 3. The Board approved the draft directors report with the Annexure for the F. Y. 2023-2024 tabled before the Board. 4. The Board has appointed N K M & Associates Company Secretaries as the Scrutinizer of the Company for the 14th Annual General Meeting and other matters as attached Pursuant to Regulation 30, a copy of the proceedings of the 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September 2024 through video conferencing (VC)/other audio-visual means (OAVM). (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)

