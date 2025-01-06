iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sanghvi Brands Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.56
(-9.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanghvi Brands Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.95

7.98

10

9

yoy growth (%)

-63.05

-20.16

11.09

-16.65

Raw materials

-0.37

-1.35

-0.72

-0.57

As % of sales

12.71

16.91

7.24

6.4

Employee costs

-1.55

-4.58

-5.4

-5.46

As % of sales

52.66

57.33

54.02

60.72

Other costs

-2.93

-4.26

-4.36

-4.99

As % of sales (Other Cost)

99.38

53.34

43.61

55.49

Operating profit

-1.91

-2.2

-0.48

-2.03

OPM

-64.76

-27.59

-4.88

-22.62

Depreciation

-0.08

-3.02

-0.76

-0.13

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.1

-0.07

-0.08

Other income

0.16

0.45

0.83

0.67

Profit before tax

-1.85

-4.87

-0.49

-1.59

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.05

Tax rate

0

0

0

3.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.85

-4.87

-0.49

-1.64

Exceptional items

0

-6.21

0

0

Net profit

-1.85

-11.08

-0.49

-1.64

yoy growth (%)

-83.25

2,135.62

-69.87

-301.37

NPM

-62.89

-138.79

-4.95

-18.27

Sanghvi Brands : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanghvi Brands Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.