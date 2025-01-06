Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.95
7.98
10
9
yoy growth (%)
-63.05
-20.16
11.09
-16.65
Raw materials
-0.37
-1.35
-0.72
-0.57
As % of sales
12.71
16.91
7.24
6.4
Employee costs
-1.55
-4.58
-5.4
-5.46
As % of sales
52.66
57.33
54.02
60.72
Other costs
-2.93
-4.26
-4.36
-4.99
As % of sales (Other Cost)
99.38
53.34
43.61
55.49
Operating profit
-1.91
-2.2
-0.48
-2.03
OPM
-64.76
-27.59
-4.88
-22.62
Depreciation
-0.08
-3.02
-0.76
-0.13
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.1
-0.07
-0.08
Other income
0.16
0.45
0.83
0.67
Profit before tax
-1.85
-4.87
-0.49
-1.59
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.05
Tax rate
0
0
0
3.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.85
-4.87
-0.49
-1.64
Exceptional items
0
-6.21
0
0
Net profit
-1.85
-11.08
-0.49
-1.64
yoy growth (%)
-83.25
2,135.62
-69.87
-301.37
NPM
-62.89
-138.79
-4.95
-18.27
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.