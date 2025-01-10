Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-88.26
13.7
0.17
82.14
Op profit growth
-4.35
135.46
-634.46
-139.4
EBIT growth
-34.3
360.79
-455.9
-169.6
Net profit growth
-36.92
300.03
-2,060.48
-113.52
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-160.98
-19.74
-9.53
1.78
EBIT margin
-160.75
-28.7
-7.08
1.99
Net profit margin
-162.95
-30.3
-8.61
0.44
RoCE
-61.42
-49.59
-12.12
6.43
RoNW
-15.56
-13.09
-3.68
0.35
RoA
-15.55
-13.08
-3.68
0.35
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.52
-8.74
0
1.69
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.71
-11.85
-2.44
-1.75
Book value per share
6.09
11.63
21.79
117.92
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.98
-0.59
0
P/CEPS
-1.92
-0.44
-45.15
P/B
1.8
0.45
5.06
EV/EBIDTA
-1.53
-0.12
-61.19
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
6.43
-57.11
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
344.93
46.65
44.21
40.91
Inventory days
121.53
27.9
36.63
18.38
Creditor days
-41.41
-11.29
-15.49
-12.94
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
72.92
18.41
7.36
-2.09
Net debt / equity
-0.47
-0.39
-0.72
-0.35
Net debt / op. profit
0.53
0.8
6.55
-6.14
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-28.66
-14.57
-6.45
-6.01
Employee costs
-71.61
-62.98
-58.34
-56.7
Other costs
-160.7
-42.18
-44.74
-35.49
