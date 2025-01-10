iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanghvi Brands Ltd Key Ratios

15.6
(-8.83%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-88.26

13.7

0.17

82.14

Op profit growth

-4.35

135.46

-634.46

-139.4

EBIT growth

-34.3

360.79

-455.9

-169.6

Net profit growth

-36.92

300.03

-2,060.48

-113.52

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-160.98

-19.74

-9.53

1.78

EBIT margin

-160.75

-28.7

-7.08

1.99

Net profit margin

-162.95

-30.3

-8.61

0.44

RoCE

-61.42

-49.59

-12.12

6.43

RoNW

-15.56

-13.09

-3.68

0.35

RoA

-15.55

-13.08

-3.68

0.35

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-5.52

-8.74

0

1.69

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.71

-11.85

-2.44

-1.75

Book value per share

6.09

11.63

21.79

117.92

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.98

-0.59

0

P/CEPS

-1.92

-0.44

-45.15

P/B

1.8

0.45

5.06

EV/EBIDTA

-1.53

-0.12

-61.19

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

6.43

-57.11

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

344.93

46.65

44.21

40.91

Inventory days

121.53

27.9

36.63

18.38

Creditor days

-41.41

-11.29

-15.49

-12.94

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

72.92

18.41

7.36

-2.09

Net debt / equity

-0.47

-0.39

-0.72

-0.35

Net debt / op. profit

0.53

0.8

6.55

-6.14

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-28.66

-14.57

-6.45

-6.01

Employee costs

-71.61

-62.98

-58.34

-56.7

Other costs

-160.7

-42.18

-44.74

-35.49

