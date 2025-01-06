Sanghvi Brands Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.85
-4.87
-0.49
-1.59
Depreciation
-0.08
-3.02
-0.76
-0.13
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.05
Working capital
-1.79
-6.85
-4.16
14.65
Other operating items
Operating
-3.73
-14.74
-5.41
12.86
Capital expenditure
0.21
-3.75
3.67
0.11
Free cash flow
-3.52
-18.49
-1.74
12.97
Equity raised
6.19
28.36
29.35
35.35
Investing
0
-1.17
0.47
0.11
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.67
8.7
28.07
48.44
