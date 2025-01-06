iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanghvi Brands Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15.48
(-9.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Sanghvi Brands FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.85

-4.87

-0.49

-1.59

Depreciation

-0.08

-3.02

-0.76

-0.13

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.05

Working capital

-1.79

-6.85

-4.16

14.65

Other operating items

Operating

-3.73

-14.74

-5.41

12.86

Capital expenditure

0.21

-3.75

3.67

0.11

Free cash flow

-3.52

-18.49

-1.74

12.97

Equity raised

6.19

28.36

29.35

35.35

Investing

0

-1.17

0.47

0.11

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2.67

8.7

28.07

48.44

