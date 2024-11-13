iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Sanghvi Brands Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the unaudited financial Results along with the cash flow statement (Standalone and Consolidated) for half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other item if any with the permission of the Chair. In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 13th November 2024 has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the half-year ended 30th September 2024. A copy of the Un-Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the half-year ended 30th September 2024 along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities, Cash flow, and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors M/s. B K Khare & Co., Chartered Accountants are annexed for your reference (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Sanghvi Brands Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To fix date day time and place of the 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to approve the draft notice thereof 2. To consider and approve the draft directors report alongwith Annexure for the F.Y. 2023-2024 3. To appoint a Scrutinizer for the 14th Annual General Meeting 4. To fix the date of closure of the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company 5. To consider directors who are liable to retire by rotation and re-appointment 6. Any other item if any with the permission of the Chair This is to inform Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Saturday, 7th September 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the following items of agenda: 1. The Board decided to hold its 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Monday the 30th of September 2024 at 2.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) 2. The Board approved the draft notice for conveying the 14th Annual General Meeting tabled before the Board. 3. The Board approved the draft directors report with the Annexure for the F. Y. 2023-2024 tabled before the Board. 4. The Board has appointed N K M & Associates Company Secretaries as the Scrutinizer of the Company for the 14th Annual General Meeting and other matters as attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202422 May 2024
Audited Results We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on today i.e. 27th May 2024 Please find enclosed the outcome of the board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

