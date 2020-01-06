iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Sanguine Media Ltd Balance Sheet

0.19
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2020|09:27:48 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanguine Media Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

114.1

114.1

114.1

114.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.41

11.51

9.5

9.51

Net Worth

121.51

125.61

123.6

123.61

Minority Interest

Debt

1.34

11.53

11.53

11.53

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

2.55

2.55

Total Liabilities

122.85

137.14

137.68

137.69

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.45

6.45

6.45

6.45

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

116.25

130.59

131.2

131.2

Inventories

12.75

16.91

16.91

16.91

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

15.3

15.3

15.3

15.3

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

98.7

108.89

117.07

117.07

Sundry Creditors

-10.5

-10.51

-18.05

-18.05

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

-0.02

-0.02

Cash

0.13

0.09

0.03

0.03

Total Assets

122.83

137.13

137.68

137.68

Sanguine Media : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanguine Media Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.