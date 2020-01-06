Sanguine Media Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
114.1
114.1
114.1
114.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.41
11.51
9.5
9.51
Net Worth
121.51
125.61
123.6
123.61
Minority Interest
Debt
1.34
11.53
11.53
11.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
2.55
2.55
Total Liabilities
122.85
137.14
137.68
137.69
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.45
6.45
6.45
6.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
116.25
130.59
131.2
131.2
Inventories
12.75
16.91
16.91
16.91
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
15.3
15.3
15.3
15.3
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
98.7
108.89
117.07
117.07
Sundry Creditors
-10.5
-10.51
-18.05
-18.05
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
-0.02
-0.02
Cash
0.13
0.09
0.03
0.03
Total Assets
122.83
137.13
137.68
137.68
