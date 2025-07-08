Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹0.19
Prev. Close₹0.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.19
Day's Low₹0.19
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.17
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
114.1
114.1
114.1
114.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.41
11.51
9.5
9.51
Net Worth
121.51
125.61
123.6
123.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.4
10.22
5.84
yoy growth (%)
-100
-96.03
74.86
-82.17
Raw materials
0
-0.36
-9.87
-5.57
As % of sales
0
88.78
96.62
95.33
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.02
-0.07
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.92
-0.02
0.22
0.3
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.05
-0.06
Working capital
-0.12
-3.6
8.15
17.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-96.03
74.86
-82.17
Op profit growth
3,119.16
-200.99
6,744.09
-99.83
EBIT growth
9,077.12
-109.32
-26.13
-5.32
Net profit growth
9,057.16
-112.1
-28.91
7.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.23
|0
|96,329.54
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
390.05
|37.22
|16,856.39
|139.14
|0.63
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
114.85
|55.75
|15,686.77
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.6
|35.47
|13,485.74
|134.41
|3.14
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
64.06
|82.13
|8,854.82
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sanjay S Meena
Independent Director
Aditya Rupchand Suryavanshi
Independent Director
Gayatri Gupta
Independent Director
Akshay Vijay Nawale
Plaza Center 4th Flr Suit 349,
No 129 G N Chetty Road,
Tamil Nadu - 600006
Tel: 91-44-28231258
Website: http://www.sanguinemedialtd.com
Email: smedialtd@gmail.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Incorporated in 1995,Sanguine Media Limited is engaged in television (TV) software marketing, production and print media advertisement.It manages various events, including entertainment shows, product...
