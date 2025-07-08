iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Sanguine Media Ltd Share Price Live

0.19
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2020|09:27:48 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.19
  • Day's High0.19
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.19
  • Day's Low0.19
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.63
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.17
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sanguine Media Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

0.19

Prev. Close

0.19

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.19

Day's Low

0.19

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.17

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sanguine Media Ltd Corporate Action

14 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sanguine Media Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sanguine Media Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:03 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sanguine Media Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

114.1

114.1

114.1

114.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.41

11.51

9.5

9.51

Net Worth

121.51

125.61

123.6

123.61

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.4

10.22

5.84

yoy growth (%)

-100

-96.03

74.86

-82.17

Raw materials

0

-0.36

-9.87

-5.57

As % of sales

0

88.78

96.62

95.33

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.02

-0.07

-0.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.92

-0.02

0.22

0.3

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.05

-0.06

Working capital

-0.12

-3.6

8.15

17.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-96.03

74.86

-82.17

Op profit growth

3,119.16

-200.99

6,744.09

-99.83

EBIT growth

9,077.12

-109.32

-26.13

-5.32

Net profit growth

9,057.16

-112.1

-28.91

7.57

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sanguine Media Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

91.23

096,329.5467.830507.7251.18

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

390.05

37.2216,856.39139.140.63234.250.61

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

114.85

55.7515,686.77-47.290588.5786.16

Rites Ltd

RITES

280.6

35.4713,485.74134.413.14586.6152.71

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

64.06

82.138,854.82-352.9204.97.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sanguine Media Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sanjay S Meena

Independent Director

Aditya Rupchand Suryavanshi

Independent Director

Gayatri Gupta

Independent Director

Akshay Vijay Nawale

Registered Office

Plaza Center 4th Flr Suit 349,

No 129 G N Chetty Road,

Tamil Nadu - 600006

Tel: 91-44-28231258

Website: http://www.sanguinemedialtd.com

Email: smedialtd@gmail.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Incorporated in 1995,Sanguine Media Limited is engaged in television (TV) software marketing, production and print media advertisement.It manages various events, including entertainment shows, product...
Read More

Reports by Sanguine Media Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sanguine Media Ltd share price today?

The Sanguine Media Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.19 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sanguine Media Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanguine Media Ltd is ₹2.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sanguine Media Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sanguine Media Ltd is 0 and 0.02 as of 06 Jan ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sanguine Media Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanguine Media Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanguine Media Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 06 Jan ‘20

What is the CAGR of Sanguine Media Ltd?

Sanguine Media Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -34.70%, 3 Years at -47.33%, 1 Year at 0.00%, 6 Month at 0.00%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sanguine Media Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sanguine Media Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanguine Media Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.