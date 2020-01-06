|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|14 Sep 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|28 Sep 2024
|As attached Pursuant to Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,20l5, we wish to inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 2lst September, 2024 to 28th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 29tr Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Saturday, 28th September 2024 at 04:30 PM (IST) through Video Conferencing. You are requested to take the same on your record please
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.