Sanguine Media Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.92
-0.02
0.22
0.3
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.05
-0.06
Working capital
-0.12
-3.6
8.15
17.02
Other operating items
Operating
-2.05
-3.62
8.32
17.26
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-2.05
-3.62
8.32
17.26
Equity raised
23.09
23.36
23.01
22.52
Investing
-0.16
-0.02
-8.48
-6.03
Financing
23.08
23.1
23.13
23.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
43.96
42.8
45.98
57.12
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.