Sanguine Media Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.19
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2020|09:27:48 AM

Sanguine Media FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.92

-0.02

0.22

0.3

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.05

-0.06

Working capital

-0.12

-3.6

8.15

17.02

Other operating items

Operating

-2.05

-3.62

8.32

17.26

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-2.05

-3.62

8.32

17.26

Equity raised

23.09

23.36

23.01

22.52

Investing

-0.16

-0.02

-8.48

-6.03

Financing

23.08

23.1

23.13

23.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

43.96

42.8

45.98

57.12

