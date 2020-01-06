iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Sanguine Media Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.19
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2020|09:27:48 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanguine Media Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.4

10.22

5.84

yoy growth (%)

-100

-96.03

74.86

-82.17

Raw materials

0

-0.36

-9.87

-5.57

As % of sales

0

88.78

96.62

95.33

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.02

-0.07

-0.1

As % of sales

0

6.74

0.7

1.84

Other costs

-1.95

-0.07

-0.21

-0.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

19.54

2.08

2.8

Operating profit

-1.96

-0.06

0.06

0

OPM

0

-15.07

0.59

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

-4.57

-9.98

0

Other income

0.04

0.04

0.16

0.3

Profit before tax

-1.92

-0.02

0.22

0.3

Taxes

0

0

-0.05

-0.06

Tax rate

0

0

-22.7

-19.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.92

-0.02

0.17

0.24

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.92

-0.02

0.17

0.24

yoy growth (%)

9,057.16

-112.1

-28.91

7.57

NPM

0

-5.17

1.69

4.17

Sanguine Media : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanguine Media Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.