|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.4
10.22
5.84
yoy growth (%)
-100
-96.03
74.86
-82.17
Raw materials
0
-0.36
-9.87
-5.57
As % of sales
0
88.78
96.62
95.33
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.02
-0.07
-0.1
As % of sales
0
6.74
0.7
1.84
Other costs
-1.95
-0.07
-0.21
-0.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
19.54
2.08
2.8
Operating profit
-1.96
-0.06
0.06
0
OPM
0
-15.07
0.59
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
-4.57
-9.98
0
Other income
0.04
0.04
0.16
0.3
Profit before tax
-1.92
-0.02
0.22
0.3
Taxes
0
0
-0.05
-0.06
Tax rate
0
0
-22.7
-19.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.92
-0.02
0.17
0.24
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.92
-0.02
0.17
0.24
yoy growth (%)
9,057.16
-112.1
-28.91
7.57
NPM
0
-5.17
1.69
4.17
