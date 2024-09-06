Sanguine Media Ltd Management Discussions

BUSINESS OVERVIEW:

We at Sanguine Media Limited Understand your individual trading requirements provide total resource to extend your companys capabilities, meet your goals of a timely entry in to the market, use outsourcing as a strategic move in your product life cycle planning, gain a greater economic edge in a highly competitive market, develop new dosage forms and procedures. Our strength is providing total customer satisfaction by delivering superior quality products and services through cutting edge technology and the best possible services. We at Sanguine Media Limited assisted in promotion of various events and entertainment activities.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT:

The media and entertainment industry witnessed significant changes in FY 2023-24, driven by rapid technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and the growing importance of digital platforms. The industry has seen a shift towards personalized content, increased consumption of streaming services, and greater reliance on digital advertising. Despite global economic uncertainties, the industry continues to evolve, presenting both challenges and opportunities.

STRENGTH OF THE COMPANY:

The long-term goal of the Company is to become a media, event and entertainment company driven by innovative ideas. The company also takes all most care to ensure tie ups with good movies and Media Company not only in Movie market but also plan to penetrate in Bollywood and international markets. With the prime focus on customer satisfaction, continuous efforts are made to offer solutions that give an extra advantage to the customer.

A strong desire for continuous innovation forms the bedrock of the efforts of this dedicated and talented team. Perseverance & Passion for new ideas are the driving forces, which leverage the efforts to develop new ideas and Solutions and Applications. A strong harmony between R&D, Production and Marketing team aids in fine tuning event management to make them more efficient. Globalization is a thrust area at our end which is evident from our continuous efforts to enhance our International Business.

Our endeavour to walk an extra mileage by providing our customers with alternate solutions, customized ideas has resulted in expanding our business horizons and proximity to the entertainment of people.

OPPORTUNITIES, THREAT, RISKS AND CONCERNS:

The Indian Media and Entertainment industry is growing consistently and is expected to do so also in future. Quality of Services and innovative ideas will improve the market by putting attraction for international media companies also. Television segment is expected to lead industry growth and offer immense growth opportunities in digital technologies also. Rapidly growing young population is one of the major positive factors for growth of Media Industry. However, higher penetration into the market threats the company for cut throught competition. In India, the ratio of advertising expenditure to GDP is less than 0.5%. This is substantially lower in comparison to the developed economies as well as other developing economies. Interestingly, Print and TV media contribute over 75% of the advertisement spend in a year. As the Indian economy continues to develop and the media reach increases, the advertising expenditure to GDP ratio is expected to increase over the next 5 years.

FUTURE OUTLOOK:

The outlook for the media and entertainment industry remains positive, with digital platforms expected to continue driving growth. We anticipate strong demand for original content and an increase in digital advertising spend. The Company is well-positioned to capitalize on these trends through its diversified content portfolio, strong digital presence, and strategic partnership.One other burgeoning trend bears watching in 2022 especially for entertainment companies: eSports. This new phenomenon multiplayer video-game competitions, sometimes involving professional players is filling arenas and boosting bottom lines for game publishers and marketers. The global esports market reached a value of US$ 1.18 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.86 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 22.4% during 2022-2027.

SEGMENT WISE PERFORMANCE:

The Company is operating only in one sector i.e., Entertainment, media and event and therefore the segment reporting and performance standard is not applicable to the Company.

INTERNAL CONTROL:

The Internal Control systems including the policies, procedures and guidelines of the Company are adequate and commensurate to the extent and nature of its operations. The controls are reviewed for effectiveness by the internal auditors and the audit committee too. Any deviations are brought to the notice of the Audit Committee periodically and corrective steps are recommended and implemented.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS:

As mentioned in clause B (i) of Schedule V read with Regulation 34(3) and 53(f) of the SEBI (Listing and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 specifying requirement of additional disclosure as inserted by the SEBI (Listing and Disclosure Requirement (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 applicable w.e.f. 01.04.2019, it is confirmed that, there is no significant change in any ratios for more than 25% as compared to previous financial year 2022-23.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

During the year, the Company has recorded a turnover of Rs. 18.10 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 13.26 Lakhs in the previous year. The Company has made net loss of Rs (410.16) Lakhs as compared to Rs. 200.74 Lakhs of the previous year after providing depreciation, tax, etc.

HUMAN RESOURCES:

Our employees are central to our success. We continued to invest in talent development, offering training programs that focus on new technologies, content creation, and leadership skills. Our commitment to diversity and inclusion has fostered a collaborative and innovative work environment.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statement in this Management Discussion and Analysis Report, describing the Companys objectives, estimates and expectations may constitute Forward Looking Statements within the meaning of applicable laws or regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied.