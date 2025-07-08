Sanguine Media Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1995,Sanguine Media Limited is engaged in television (TV) software marketing, production and print media advertisement.It manages various events, including entertainment shows, product launches, customer/consumer meets, employees motivational programs, training and development programs, international/Indian artist program, concerts, and television events. The company also provides rural marketing services, such as rural van operation/video on wheels, market promotion, consumer contact/promotion, promotional selling, promotional distribution, market research.