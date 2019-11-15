iifl-logo-icon 1
Santosh Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

326.45
(2.00%)
Nov 15, 2019|01:15:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

533.34

450.98

411.44

354.49

Net Worth

538.14

455.78

416.24

359.3

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.65

2.02

2.49

0

Total Liabilities

538.79

457.8

418.73

359.3

Fixed Assets

2.02

0.45

0.64

21.75

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

300.68

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.09

0.1

0.08

0.08

Networking Capital

4.99

4.56

4.18

26

Inventories

0

0

0

5.3

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.56

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

5.04

4.57

4.2

20.3

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.04

0

-0.01

-0.16

Cash

0.03

0.02

0.01

10.79

Total Assets

7.13

5.13

4.91

359.3

