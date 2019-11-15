Santosh Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
533.34
450.98
411.44
354.49
Net Worth
538.14
455.78
416.24
359.3
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.65
2.02
2.49
0
Total Liabilities
538.79
457.8
418.73
359.3
Fixed Assets
2.02
0.45
0.64
21.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
300.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0.1
0.08
0.08
Networking Capital
4.99
4.56
4.18
26
Inventories
0
0
0
5.3
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.56
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
5.04
4.57
4.2
20.3
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
0
-0.01
-0.16
Cash
0.03
0.02
0.01
10.79
Total Assets
7.13
5.13
4.91
359.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.