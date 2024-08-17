iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Santosh Industries Ltd Share Price

326.45
(2.00%)
Nov 15, 2019|01:15:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Santosh Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

326.45

Prev. Close

320.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

326.45

Day's Low

326.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1,117.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

157.17

P/E

40.1

EPS

8.14

Divi. Yield

0.31

Santosh Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Santosh Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Santosh Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:50 AM
Sep-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.32%

Non-Promoter- 0.67%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Santosh Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

533.34

450.98

411.44

354.49

Net Worth

538.14

455.78

416.24

359.3

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-9.89

7.66

-1.6

-0.96

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Santosh Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Santosh Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Ajit Kumar Bachhawat

Chairman & Independent Directo

Umang Lodha

Managing Director

Surender Kumar Dugar

Non Executive Director

Kamal Kumar Dugar

Non Executive Director

Madhu Dugar

Non Executive Director

Tulsi Kumar Dugar

Company Secretary

Jyoti Bhartia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Santosh Industries Ltd

Summary

Santosh Industries Ltd. was incorporated in January 25, 1960 in the State of West Bengal. The company is a Non-Banking Finance Company dealing and making investment in shares & securities and mutual funds, granting loans and carrying on all other NBFC activities. The company is governed by Chapter III-B of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (RBI) which, with its regulatory and supervisory framework, ensures strong and healthy functioning of NBFCs by limiting excessive risk taking practices and protecting the interest of deposit holders.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Santosh Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.