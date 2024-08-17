Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹326.45
Prev. Close₹320.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹326.45
Day's Low₹326.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1,117.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)157.17
P/E40.1
EPS8.14
Divi. Yield0.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
533.34
450.98
411.44
354.49
Net Worth
538.14
455.78
416.24
359.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-9.89
7.66
-1.6
-0.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Ajit Kumar Bachhawat
Chairman & Independent Directo
Umang Lodha
Managing Director
Surender Kumar Dugar
Non Executive Director
Kamal Kumar Dugar
Non Executive Director
Madhu Dugar
Non Executive Director
Tulsi Kumar Dugar
Company Secretary
Jyoti Bhartia
Reports by Santosh Industries Ltd
Summary
Santosh Industries Ltd. was incorporated in January 25, 1960 in the State of West Bengal. The company is a Non-Banking Finance Company dealing and making investment in shares & securities and mutual funds, granting loans and carrying on all other NBFC activities. The company is governed by Chapter III-B of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (RBI) which, with its regulatory and supervisory framework, ensures strong and healthy functioning of NBFCs by limiting excessive risk taking practices and protecting the interest of deposit holders.
Read More
