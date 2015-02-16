TO THE MEMBERS

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 56th Annua) Report together with the Audited Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended March 31,2017.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

Particulars Standalone Consolidated Year ended 31st March 2017 Year ended 31st March 2016 Year ended 31st March 2017 Year ended 31st March 2016 Profit before taxation 2005.93 3211.23 2005.94 3211.23 Less: Provision for taxation Current Year 210 490 490 210 Earlier Year (3.18) (6.38) (6.38) (5.33) Deferred Tax (5.33) - (5.33) Profit after taxation 1804.44 2727.61 1804.44 2727.61 Share of Net Profit/(loss) of the Associates - - 35.89 27.27 Less: Transfer to Special Reserve (As per RBI Guidelines) 363 550 363 550 Cess: Transfer to CSR Fund 45.31 59 45.31 59 Add: Post Acquisition share of profit tilt 31.03.2015 548.91 Add: Excess Provision for Earlier Years - - - - Add: Balance brought forward from previous year 16551.22 14431.51 17126.30 14431.51 Balance Carried forward to Balance Sheet 17888.31 16550.12 18500.37 17126.30 Earnings Per Share Basic 37.48 56.65 38.22 57.22 Earnings Per Share Diluted 37.48 56.65 38.22 57.22

DIVIDEND

The Board in its meeting held on 26th May, 2017 has recommended a dividend on Equity Shares @ 10% i.e, Re. 1/- per Equity Share of the face value of 10/- each. The proposal is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 18th September, 2017,

The Dividend, if approved at the ensuing AGM, would be paid to those Members whose name appears in the Register of Members/ Beneficial Owners as stated in Notice of the ensuing AGM.

OPERATIONAL REVIEW

During the year under review, the Company recorded profit after tax of Rs. 1804.44 Lakhs for the year ended 31st March, 2017 as compared to Rs. 2727.61 Lakhs for the previous year.

The total assets of the Company stood at Rs, 3,34,57.94 Lakhs as against Rs, 3,17,56.64 Lakhs in the last year.

APPROPRIATIONS

The Company proposes to transfer of Rs. 3,63 Lakhs (previous year Rs. 550 lakhs) to Special Reserve created u/s 45-IC of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934,

DEPOSITS

The Company being a Non Deposit Accepting NBFC, has not accepted any deposit from the public during the year under review and shall not accept any deposits from the public without obtaining prior approval of the Reserve Bank of India.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Consolidated Financial Statement of the Company and its Associate Companies are prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and applicable accounting standards along with all the relevant documents and the Auditors Report thereon forms the part of this Annual Report. The Consolidated Financial Statement of the Company includes the Financial Statement of its Associate Companies also,

INDIAN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS (IND AS)

Your Company has not adopted Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") for the financial period 2016- 17 as it is not applicable for the Company; since NBFC Companies are specifically exempted vide MCA notification dated 16/02/2015.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

"PROPOSAL FOR LISTING OF EQUITY SHARES ON NATION -WIDE TRADING PLATFORM:

Pursuant to the SEBl Circulars dated CIR/MRD/DSA/14/2012 and CIR/MRD/ DSA/05/201S dated May 30, 2012 & April 17, 2015 and after a prolonged discussion, the Board of Directors of the Company thought it prudent to get the equity shares of the Company listed on the nationwide trading platform of BSE Limited in order to enhance the value of the Shareholders and persevere the status of listing of the equity shares of the Company."

SHARE CAPITAL

During the year under review the Company, there is no change in the share capital of the Company. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has adequate internal control procedures commensurate with its size and nature of business. The objective of these procedures is to ensure efficient use and protection of the Companys resources, accuracy in financial reporting and due compliance of statutes and corporate policies and procedures.

Internal Audit is conducted periodically by the Internal Auditor who verifies and reports on the efficiency and effectiveness of internal controls. The adequacy of internal control systems are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board in its periodical meetings.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The Company has a comprehensive Internal Financial Control system commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The system encompasses the major processes to ensure reliability of financial reporting, compliances with policies, procedures, laws, regulations, safeguarding of assets and efficient use of resources.

The policies and procedures adopted by the company ensures the orderly and efficient conduct of its business and adherence to the Companys policies, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

The Internal Auditor continuously monitors the efficiency of Internal Financial Control system with the objective of providing to the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors, an independent, objective and reasonable assurance on the adequacy and effectiveness of the organizations risk management with regard to the Internal Financial Control system.

The Audit Committee meets regularly to review reports submitted by the Internal Auditor. The Audit Committee also consults with the Companys Statutory Auditors to ascertain their views on the financial statements, including the financial reporting system and compliance to accounting policies and procedures followed by the Company,

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATES COMPANIES

As on 31st March, 2017, the company has 3 (three) associate companies. Neither the Company has any subsidiaries nor has it entered in any joint venture with other companies during the financial year 2016-17. Details of such Associate Companies are given in AOC-1 (as Annexure A).

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return in Form MGT-9 as required under section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 is marked as (Annexure B) which is annexed hereto and forms part of the Directors Report.

AUDITOR & AUDITORS REPORT

Statutory Auditor:

Pursuant to section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules framed there under, the term of office of M/s. Narendra & Kochar & Co., Chartered Accountants, Kolkata (Firm Registration NO.315201E) as Statutory Auditors of the Company will expire at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The Board place on record its appreciation for the services rendered by M/s Narendra Kochar & Co., as the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

In accordance with the provisions of section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules framed there under and on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company proposed to appoint M/s. Bahety & Goenka, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.3l711E) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company who shall hold the office as Statutory Auditors of the Company from the conclusion of ensuing 56th Annual General Meeting(AGM) of the Company for a term of five consecutive years till the conclusion of 61th Annual General Meeting, subject to ratification by members at every AGM. The appointment of M/s Bahety & Goenka, Chartered Accountants, as the Statutory Auditors of the Company is placed before the members for approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

As required under the Provisions of section 139(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Company has received a written consent from M/s Bahety & Goenka, Chartered Accountants for their appointment and a certificate ,to the effect that their appointment, if made, would be in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed there under and that they satisfy the criteria provided in section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 4(1) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 and that they are not disqualified for appointment.

The Members are requested to consider the appointment of statutory as aforesaid and fix their remuneration.

The Auditors Report on the Financial Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2017 is unmodified i.e. it does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark and notes thereto are self explanatory and do not contain any explanations.

Secretarial Auditor:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s J. Patnaik & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (Certificate of Practice No.3102), Kolkata as Secretarial Auditor to conduct the Secretarial Audit for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial ended 31st March, 2017 is appended to this Report as Annexure C.

The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. INFORMATION PURSUANT TO SEC 134(3)(m) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 Being an Investment Company these provisions are not applicable to the company.

COMMENTS ON FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO

There was no foreign exchange earnings and outgo during the year.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

In view of the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, Sri Surendra Kumar Dugar, Managing Director, Sri Rishabh Dugar, Chief Financial Officer and Smt Jyoti Bhartia , Company Secretary were identified and appointed as Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

As per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Kamal Kumar Dugar retires by rotation at the ensuing AGM and being eligible offers himself/herself for re- appointment. The Board recommends his re-appointment.

The Board on recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee had appointed Smt Jyoti Bhartia as Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 25.07.2016.

The Board due to the death of Smt Sohani Devi Dugar appointed Smt Madhu Dugar as an woman director in casual Vacancy with effect from 01.10.2016. Who had expressed her willingness to act as the Woman Director of the Company pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, 2013 and has not been disqualified to act as a Director under section 164 of the Act, was appointed as a Director (Woman) on the Board of the Company.

The Board on recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and subject to the approval from the members of the Company, reappointed Sri Ajit Kumar Bachhawat as an Independent Director of the Company in its meeting held on 30.03.2017 with effect from 01.04.2017 for a period of five years who has expressed his willingness to act as an Independent Director of the Company pursuant to section 149,152 read with Schedule IV and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules,

2014 and who has submitted a declaration that he meets the criteria for independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and whose period of appointment shall not be liable to retire by rotation.

Mr. Surendra Kumar Dugar was appointed as Managing Director of the Company for a term of three years commencing from 22.09.2014 to 21.09.2017. He is working with the Company for a long period of time. He has enormous experience and knowledge in the affairs of the Company. The Company has achieved notable growth during his tenure as Managing director.

Therefore on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 11th August, 2017 proposed to reappoint Mr. Surendra Kumar Dugar as the Managing Director of the Company.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received necessary declaration from each independent director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 that he/she meets the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

BOARD EVALUATION

According to Regulation 25(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

2015 and Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, a meeting of the Independent Directors was held to review the performance of the Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole. Accordingly, a meeting of Independent Directors was held on 13th February, 2017 wherein the performance of the Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole was evaluated.

Further the same was discussed in the Board meeting that followed the meeting of the Independent Directors, at which the performance of the Board, its committees and individual Directors was also discussed. Performance evaluation of Independent Directors was done by the entire Board, excluding the independent Director being evaluated.

CRITERIA FOR EVALUATION OF DIRECTORS

For the purpose of proper evaluation, the Directors of the Company have been divided into 2 (two) categories i.e. Independent and Board consisting of Non-Independent & Non- Executive and Executive Directors.

The criteria for evaluation includes factors such as engagement, strategic planning and vision, team spirit and consensus building, effective leadership, domain knowledge, management qualities, teamwork abilities, result/achievements, understanding and awareness, motivation/commitment/diligence, integrity/ethics/values and openness/receptivity.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The details of the number of meetings of the Board held during the financial year 2016-17 forms part of the Corporate Governance Report.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Vigil Mechanism as envisaged in the Companies Act, 2013, the Rules prescribed there under and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is implemented through the Companys Whistle Blower Policy to enable the Directors, employees and all Stakeholders of the Company to report genuine concerns, to provide for adequate safeguards against victimization of persons who use such mechanism and make provision for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy has also been uploaded on the website of the Company and may be accessed at the link http://www.santoshindustrleslimited.in.

SEXUAL HARRASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

The Company has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment at the workplace and has adopted a Policy for Prevention of Sexual Harassment to prohibit, prevent or deter any acts of sexual harassment at workplace and to provide the procedure for the redressal of complaints pertaining to sexual harassment, thereby providing a safe and healthy work environment, in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules there under. During the year under review, no case of sexual harassment was reported.

COMPANIES POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The Company Pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has formulated a Nomination & Remuneration Policy,

The Nomination & Remuneration Policy of the Company inter alia includes the objectives, principles of remuneration, guidelines for remuneration to Executive Directors and KMPs and Non- Executive Directors, criteria for identification, selection and appointment of Board and KMPs and the terms of reference and role of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee.

The criteria for identification of the Board members including that for determining qualification, positive attributes, independence etc. are summarily given hereunder:

• The Board member shall possess appropriate skills, qualification, characteristics and experience. The object is to have a Board with diverse background and experience in business, government, academics, technology, social responsibilities, finance, law etc. and in such other areas as may be considered relevant or desirable to conduct the Companys business in a holistic manner,

• Independent Director shall be person of integrity and possess expertise and experience and/or someone who the Committee/Board believes could contribute to the growth/philosophy/strategy of the Company.

• In evaluating the suitability of individual Board Members, the Committee take Into account many factors, including general understanding of the Companys business dynamics, social perspective, educational and professional background and personal achievements.

• Director should possess high level of personal and professional ethics, integrity and values and he must be willing to devote sufficient time and energy in carrying out their duties and responsibilities effectively. He must have the aptitude to critically evaluate managements working as part of a team in an environment of collegiality and trust.

• The Committee evaluates each individual with the objective of having a group that best enables the success of the Companys business and achieves its objectives.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All transactions entered with Related Parties during the year under review were on an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business and the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not attracted. Thus disclosure in Form AOC-2 is not required.

Further, there are no materially significant related party transactions during the year under review made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

The Board of Directors of the Company has, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, adopted a policy to regulate the transactions between the Company and its Related Parties, in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Rules there under and the

Listing Agreement. This policy was considered and approved by the Board and has been uploaded on the Companys website and may be accessed at the link http://www.santoshtndustrieslimited.in

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

Pursuant to Section 186(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 loans made, guarantees given or securities provided or acquisition of securities in the ordinary course of its business by non-banking financial companies are exempted. Therefore no such disclosure in this regard is required to be given in the Annual Report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

There were no employees within the purview of Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 during the year ended 31st March 2017. None of the employees of the Company was in receipt of remuneration for that year which in the aggregate, was not less than Rs. 60,00,000/- p.a,

DETAILS RELATING TO REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND EMPLOYEES

Disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is marked as Annexure D which is annexed hereto and forms part of the Director Report.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk Management is the process of identification, assessment, and prioritization of risks followed by co-ordinated efforts to minimize, monitor and mitigate/control the probability and/or Impact of unfortunate events or to maximize the realization of opportunities. Since your Company is a NBFC Company, the Risk Management Process is also focused towards better management of the affairs of the Company and to bring about transparency in the transaction and to ensure that there is no bad Investment in securities and loans.

In this regard a Risk Management Committee has been constituted by the Board of Directors of the Company consisting of three members, two of whom are independent directors.

The Risk Management Committee conducts quarterly review of all Loan & Investment proposals and make recommendations to the Board. The guidelines in respect of Risk Management have been laid down by the Risk Management Committee in respect of Loans & Investments.

The Risk Management Policy has been uploaded or the Companys website and may be accessed at the link http:// www.santoshindustriesiimited.in

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In compliance with Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board of Directors of your Company confirm that:

i) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2017, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

ii) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and make judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affair of the company at the end of the financial year ended 31st March 2017 and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

iii) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv) the directors had prepared annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2017 on a going concern basis;

v) the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively; and

vi) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) forms an integral part of your Companys business activities Your Company is a responsible corporate citizen, supporting activities related to the benefit of the Society as a whole.

In compliance with section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility policy) Rules, 2014, the company has adopted a CSR policy which is available at http:// www.santoshindustrieslimited.in

The Annual Report on CSR expenditures for the financial year 2016-17 is annexed herewith and forms part of this report (Annexure E),

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Your Company complies with the provisions laid down in Corporate Governance laws. It believes in and practices good corporate governance. The Company maintains transparency and also enhances corporate accountability. A report on Corporate Governance along with a Certificate from the Auditors of the Company regarding the compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under regulation 34 read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure RequirementsRegulations, 2015 forms part of this Annual Report.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors wish to place records their sincere appreciation to the Bankers of the Company, Companys customers, vendors and investors for their continued support during the year.

The directors also wish to place their appreciation for the dedication and contribution made by employees at all levels and look forward to their support in future as well.

For and on behalf of the Board