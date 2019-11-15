Santosh Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-9.89
7.66
-1.6
-0.96
Other operating items
Operating
-9.89
7.66
-1.6
-0.96
Capital expenditure
0.26
7.16
14.55
0.02
Free cash flow
-9.63
14.83
12.94
-0.94
Equity raised
703.04
677.65
642.25
598.06
Investing
16.24
4.23
3.5
28.29
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0.48
0.48
0.48
0
Net in cash
710.13
697.19
659.17
625.41
