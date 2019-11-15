iifl-logo-icon 1
Santosh Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

326.45
(2.00%)
Nov 15, 2019|01:15:00 PM

Santosh Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-9.89

7.66

-1.6

-0.96

Other operating items

Operating

-9.89

7.66

-1.6

-0.96

Capital expenditure

0.26

7.16

14.55

0.02

Free cash flow

-9.63

14.83

12.94

-0.94

Equity raised

703.04

677.65

642.25

598.06

Investing

16.24

4.23

3.5

28.29

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0.48

0.48

0.48

0

Net in cash

710.13

697.19

659.17

625.41

