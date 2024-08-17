iifl-logo-icon 1
Santosh Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

326.45
(2.00%)
Nov 15, 2019|01:15:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2019Jun-2019Sept-2018Jun-2018

Gross Sales

7

6.43

4.53

4.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7

6.43

4.53

4.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.03

0

0

Total Income

7

6.46

4.53

4.58

Total Expenditure

0.32

0.63

0.28

0.39

PBIDT

6.69

5.82

4.24

4.18

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

6.69

5.82

4.24

4.18

Depreciation

0.07

0.07

0.05

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.76

0.72

0

0.3

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

5.86

5.03

4.19

3.83

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

6.01

5.1

4.24

3.9

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

6.01

5.1

4.24

3.9

EPS (Unit Curr.)

12.47

10.6

8.8

8.09

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.81

4.81

4.81

4.81

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

95.57

90.51

93.59

91.26

PBDTM(%)

95.57

90.51

93.59

91.26

PATM(%)

83.71

78.22

92.49

83.62

