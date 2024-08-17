Santosh Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2019
|Jun-2019
|Sept-2018
|Jun-2018
Gross Sales
7
6.43
4.53
4.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7
6.43
4.53
4.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.03
0
0
Total Income
7
6.46
4.53
4.58
Total Expenditure
0.32
0.63
0.28
0.39
PBIDT
6.69
5.82
4.24
4.18
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
6.69
5.82
4.24
4.18
Depreciation
0.07
0.07
0.05
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.76
0.72
0
0.3
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
5.86
5.03
4.19
3.83
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
6.01
5.1
4.24
3.9
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6.01
5.1
4.24
3.9
EPS (Unit Curr.)
12.47
10.6
8.8
8.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.81
4.81
4.81
4.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
95.57
90.51
93.59
91.26
PBDTM(%)
95.57
90.51
93.59
91.26
PATM(%)
83.71
78.22
92.49
83.62
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.