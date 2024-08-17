iifl-logo-icon 1
Santosh Industries Ltd Company Summary

326.45
(2.00%)
Nov 15, 2019|01:15:00 PM

Santosh Industries Ltd Summary

Santosh Industries Ltd. was incorporated in January 25, 1960 in the State of West Bengal. The company is a Non-Banking Finance Company dealing and making investment in shares & securities and mutual funds, granting loans and carrying on all other NBFC activities. The company is governed by Chapter III-B of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (RBI) which, with its regulatory and supervisory framework, ensures strong and healthy functioning of NBFCs by limiting excessive risk taking practices and protecting the interest of deposit holders.

