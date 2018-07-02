iifl-logo
Sapan Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

1.24
(0.00%)
Jul 2, 2018|02:49:41 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

8

8

8

8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.63

-6.63

-6.63

-5.08

Net Worth

1.37

1.37

1.37

2.92

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.37

1.37

1.37

2.92

Fixed Assets

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.28

1.28

1.28

2.83

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.1

-0.09

-0.19

-0.36

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.93

0.98

1.01

0.99

Debtor Days

809.13

Other Current Assets

1.01

1.01

0.92

0.97

Sundry Creditors

-0.88

-0.93

-0.96

-1.1

Creditor Days

899.03

Other Current Liabilities

-1.16

-1.16

-1.16

-1.22

Cash

0.13

0.13

0.23

0.41

Total Assets

1.35

1.35

1.36

2.92

