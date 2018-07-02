Sapan Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
8
8
8
8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.63
-6.63
-6.63
-5.08
Net Worth
1.37
1.37
1.37
2.92
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.37
1.37
1.37
2.92
Fixed Assets
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.28
1.28
1.28
2.83
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.1
-0.09
-0.19
-0.36
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.93
0.98
1.01
0.99
Debtor Days
809.13
Other Current Assets
1.01
1.01
0.92
0.97
Sundry Creditors
-0.88
-0.93
-0.96
-1.1
Creditor Days
899.03
Other Current Liabilities
-1.16
-1.16
-1.16
-1.22
Cash
0.13
0.13
0.23
0.41
Total Assets
1.35
1.35
1.36
2.92
