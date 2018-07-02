Sapan Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-5.09
0
0
-0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.34
0.15
0.36
-0.59
Other operating items
Operating
-4.75
0.15
0.35
-0.6
Capital expenditure
0
-0.02
0
-0.01
Free cash flow
-4.75
0.13
0.35
-0.61
Equity raised
0.02
0.01
0
0.02
Investing
-5.06
-0.04
-0.4
1.42
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-9.79
0.1
-0.03
0.82
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.