SectorFinance
Open₹1.24
Prev. Close₹1.24
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.24
Day's Low₹1.24
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.99
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
8
8
8
8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.63
-6.63
-6.63
-5.08
Net Worth
1.37
1.37
1.37
2.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0.44
0.08
0
0
yoy growth (%)
430.48
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.37
0
0
0
As % of sales
84.69
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-5.09
0
0
-0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.34
0.15
0.36
-0.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
430.48
0
0
0
Op profit growth
34,780.78
-83.66
-5.83
-4.37
EBIT growth
-70,643.24
268.15
-119.24
-169.5
Net profit growth
-98,278.76
287.09
-113.15
-169.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Archana R Bhoir
Independent Director
Naresh N Shah
Independent Director
Sanjay A Patel
B-1 Sadguru Complex,
Nr Rupal Park Gotri Road,
Gujarat - 390021
Tel: -
Website: http://www.sapanchem.com
Email: relations@sapanchem.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
A Baroda-based public limited company, Suryadeep Salt Refinery and Chemical Works was incorporated in Feb.95. It is promoted by Rajendrasinh Rathod, S P Srivastava and S G Bhagwat.The company is sett...
Read More
Reports by Sapan Chemicals Ltd
