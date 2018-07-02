Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0.44
0.08
0
0
yoy growth (%)
430.48
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.37
0
0
0
As % of sales
84.69
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
As % of sales
7.16
38.12
0
0
Other costs
-5.15
-0.06
-0.06
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1,153.95
79.29
0
0
Operating profit
-5.11
-0.01
-0.08
-0.09
OPM
-1,145.81
-17.42
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.03
0.02
0.09
0.09
Profit before tax
-5.09
0
0
-0.01
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
-31.64
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.09
0
0
-0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-5.09
0
0
-0.01
yoy growth (%)
-98,278.76
287.09
-113.15
-169.5
NPM
-1,139.81
6.15
0
0
