Sar Auto Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,950
(2.63%)
Jan 1, 2025

Sar Auto Prod. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.61

0.24

0.19

0.25

Depreciation

-1.07

-1.27

-1.21

-1.12

Tax paid

-0.15

0.04

-0.03

0.04

Working capital

1.45

1.8

-1.09

-2.27

Other operating items

Operating

0.82

0.82

-2.14

-3.09

Capital expenditure

0.86

0.86

2.92

-3.97

Free cash flow

1.68

1.69

0.77

-7.06

Equity raised

17.49

16.48

15.81

15.2

Investing

0.24

-0.16

-0.01

0.15

Financing

2.41

1.71

1.45

1.28

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

21.83

19.72

18.03

9.57

