Sar Auto Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.61
0.24
0.19
0.25
Depreciation
-1.07
-1.27
-1.21
-1.12
Tax paid
-0.15
0.04
-0.03
0.04
Working capital
1.45
1.8
-1.09
-2.27
Other operating items
Operating
0.82
0.82
-2.14
-3.09
Capital expenditure
0.86
0.86
2.92
-3.97
Free cash flow
1.68
1.69
0.77
-7.06
Equity raised
17.49
16.48
15.81
15.2
Investing
0.24
-0.16
-0.01
0.15
Financing
2.41
1.71
1.45
1.28
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
21.83
19.72
18.03
9.57
No Record Found
