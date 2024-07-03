Summary

Sar Auto Products Limited was incorporated on October 27, 1987. The Companys main object is to manufacture gears, gearboxes and other transmission components. It is also engaged into the business of real estate development.The Company manufactures auto components comprising of automobile gearboxes, Synchronizer Rings, Cones, Sleeves and Hubs like Spur, Helical, Straight Bevel, Sprockets along with Transmission Spline Shaft, Couplings and Power Takeoff Clutches which are used for Transmission, Engine and Differential gearboxes. The Company is certified to ISO/TS 16949:2009 quality system requirements, from TUV Suddeutschland, in year 2008. It achieved various milestones by way of technical competency with years of experience in gears, continuous improvement in the processes and systems, technical up gradation from time to time, positive approach of management as well as employees, multidisciplinary approach in the planning and problem solving, value addition & clearly defined organization structure with measurable time bound objectives.It is a hub for engineering industries, enabling Sar Auto to offer the customers products and services in a faster and at the most competent way. With, many OEM approved raw material suppliers and heat treatment service providers stationed here, it has a competitive advantage in providing the services, in the most efficient and effective way. As Rajkot being popular for its skilled labour availability & labour friendly environment, the Company h

