SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹1,805
Prev. Close₹1,900
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.15
Day's High₹1,989.9
Day's Low₹1,805
52 Week's High₹2,509.4
52 Week's Low₹1,550.1
Book Value₹36.73
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)929.12
P/E0
EPS2.2
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.76
4.76
4.76
4.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.12
10.98
10.35
9.24
Net Worth
16.88
15.74
15.11
14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.3
6.79
6.83
5.07
yoy growth (%)
-7.28
-0.49
34.66
70.67
Raw materials
-2.49
-2.93
-2.96
-0.49
As % of sales
39.55
43.2
43.34
9.68
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.31
-0.31
-0.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.61
0.24
0.19
0.25
Depreciation
-1.07
-1.27
-1.21
-1.12
Tax paid
-0.15
0.04
-0.03
0.04
Working capital
1.45
1.8
-1.09
-2.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.28
-0.49
34.66
70.67
Op profit growth
10.39
9.35
-1.59
481.49
EBIT growth
114.19
16.06
-9.38
153.81
Net profit growth
54.06
83.27
-46.67
70.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman(Non Exe)&Director(Ind
Rameshkumar Dhurlabjibhai Virani
Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO
Shreyas Rameshbhai Virani
Additional Director
Vijay Narendrabhai Kalariya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sar Auto Products Ltd
Summary
Sar Auto Products Limited was incorporated on October 27, 1987. The Companys main object is to manufacture gears, gearboxes and other transmission components. It is also engaged into the business of real estate development.The Company manufactures auto components comprising of automobile gearboxes, Synchronizer Rings, Cones, Sleeves and Hubs like Spur, Helical, Straight Bevel, Sprockets along with Transmission Spline Shaft, Couplings and Power Takeoff Clutches which are used for Transmission, Engine and Differential gearboxes. The Company is certified to ISO/TS 16949:2009 quality system requirements, from TUV Suddeutschland, in year 2008. It achieved various milestones by way of technical competency with years of experience in gears, continuous improvement in the processes and systems, technical up gradation from time to time, positive approach of management as well as employees, multidisciplinary approach in the planning and problem solving, value addition & clearly defined organization structure with measurable time bound objectives.It is a hub for engineering industries, enabling Sar Auto to offer the customers products and services in a faster and at the most competent way. With, many OEM approved raw material suppliers and heat treatment service providers stationed here, it has a competitive advantage in providing the services, in the most efficient and effective way. As Rajkot being popular for its skilled labour availability & labour friendly environment, the Company h
Read More
The Sar Auto Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1950 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sar Auto Products Ltd is ₹929.12 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sar Auto Products Ltd is 0 and 53.09 as of 01 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sar Auto Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sar Auto Products Ltd is ₹1550.1 and ₹2509.4 as of 01 Jan ‘25
Sar Auto Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.51%, 3 Years at 63.64%, 1 Year at 19.49%, 6 Month at -7.69%, 3 Month at 2.00% and 1 Month at 0.01%.
