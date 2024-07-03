iifl-logo-icon 1
1,950
(2.63%)
Jan 1, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open1,805
  • Day's High1,989.9
  • 52 Wk High2,509.4
  • Prev. Close1,900
  • Day's Low1,805
  • 52 Wk Low 1,550.1
  • Turnover (lac)1.15
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value36.73
  • EPS2.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)929.12
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sar Auto Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

1,805

Prev. Close

1,900

Turnover(Lac.)

1.15

Day's High

1,989.9

Day's Low

1,805

52 Week's High

2,509.4

52 Week's Low

1,550.1

Book Value

36.73

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

929.12

P/E

0

EPS

2.2

Divi. Yield

0

Sar Auto Products Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sar Auto Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sar Auto Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.74%

Non-Promoter- 4.62%

Institutions: 4.62%

Non-Institutions: 20.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sar Auto Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.76

4.76

4.76

4.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.12

10.98

10.35

9.24

Net Worth

16.88

15.74

15.11

14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.3

6.79

6.83

5.07

yoy growth (%)

-7.28

-0.49

34.66

70.67

Raw materials

-2.49

-2.93

-2.96

-0.49

As % of sales

39.55

43.2

43.34

9.68

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.31

-0.31

-0.31

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.61

0.24

0.19

0.25

Depreciation

-1.07

-1.27

-1.21

-1.12

Tax paid

-0.15

0.04

-0.03

0.04

Working capital

1.45

1.8

-1.09

-2.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.28

-0.49

34.66

70.67

Op profit growth

10.39

9.35

-1.59

481.49

EBIT growth

114.19

16.06

-9.38

153.81

Net profit growth

54.06

83.27

-46.67

70.05

No Record Found

Sar Auto Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sar Auto Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman(Non Exe)&Director(Ind

Rameshkumar Dhurlabjibhai Virani

Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO

Shreyas Rameshbhai Virani

Additional Director

Vijay Narendrabhai Kalariya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sar Auto Products Ltd

Summary

Summary

Sar Auto Products Limited was incorporated on October 27, 1987. The Companys main object is to manufacture gears, gearboxes and other transmission components. It is also engaged into the business of real estate development.The Company manufactures auto components comprising of automobile gearboxes, Synchronizer Rings, Cones, Sleeves and Hubs like Spur, Helical, Straight Bevel, Sprockets along with Transmission Spline Shaft, Couplings and Power Takeoff Clutches which are used for Transmission, Engine and Differential gearboxes. The Company is certified to ISO/TS 16949:2009 quality system requirements, from TUV Suddeutschland, in year 2008. It achieved various milestones by way of technical competency with years of experience in gears, continuous improvement in the processes and systems, technical up gradation from time to time, positive approach of management as well as employees, multidisciplinary approach in the planning and problem solving, value addition & clearly defined organization structure with measurable time bound objectives.It is a hub for engineering industries, enabling Sar Auto to offer the customers products and services in a faster and at the most competent way. With, many OEM approved raw material suppliers and heat treatment service providers stationed here, it has a competitive advantage in providing the services, in the most efficient and effective way. As Rajkot being popular for its skilled labour availability & labour friendly environment, the Company h
Company FAQs

What is the Sar Auto Products Ltd share price today?

The Sar Auto Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1950 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sar Auto Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sar Auto Products Ltd is ₹929.12 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sar Auto Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sar Auto Products Ltd is 0 and 53.09 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sar Auto Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sar Auto Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sar Auto Products Ltd is ₹1550.1 and ₹2509.4 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sar Auto Products Ltd?

Sar Auto Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.51%, 3 Years at 63.64%, 1 Year at 19.49%, 6 Month at -7.69%, 3 Month at 2.00% and 1 Month at 0.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sar Auto Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sar Auto Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.74 %
Institutions - 4.63 %
Public - 20.63 %

