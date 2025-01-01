Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.3
6.79
6.83
5.07
yoy growth (%)
-7.28
-0.49
34.66
70.67
Raw materials
-2.49
-2.93
-2.96
-0.49
As % of sales
39.55
43.2
43.34
9.68
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.31
-0.31
-0.31
As % of sales
4.7
4.64
4.67
6.16
Other costs
-2.1
-2.27
-2.38
-3.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.44
33.42
34.94
60.83
Operating profit
1.4
1.27
1.16
1.18
OPM
22.29
18.72
17.04
23.32
Depreciation
-1.07
-1.27
-1.21
-1.12
Interest expense
-0.06
-0.06
-0.07
-0.04
Other income
0.34
0.31
0.31
0.23
Profit before tax
0.61
0.24
0.19
0.25
Taxes
-0.15
0.04
-0.03
0.04
Tax rate
-25.83
17.97
-19.33
17.43
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.45
0.29
0.16
0.3
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.45
0.29
0.16
0.3
yoy growth (%)
54.06
83.27
-46.67
70.05
NPM
7.18
4.32
2.34
5.92
