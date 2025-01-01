iifl-logo-icon 1
Sar Auto Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,950
(2.63%)
Jan 1, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.3

6.79

6.83

5.07

yoy growth (%)

-7.28

-0.49

34.66

70.67

Raw materials

-2.49

-2.93

-2.96

-0.49

As % of sales

39.55

43.2

43.34

9.68

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.31

-0.31

-0.31

As % of sales

4.7

4.64

4.67

6.16

Other costs

-2.1

-2.27

-2.38

-3.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.44

33.42

34.94

60.83

Operating profit

1.4

1.27

1.16

1.18

OPM

22.29

18.72

17.04

23.32

Depreciation

-1.07

-1.27

-1.21

-1.12

Interest expense

-0.06

-0.06

-0.07

-0.04

Other income

0.34

0.31

0.31

0.23

Profit before tax

0.61

0.24

0.19

0.25

Taxes

-0.15

0.04

-0.03

0.04

Tax rate

-25.83

17.97

-19.33

17.43

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.45

0.29

0.16

0.3

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.45

0.29

0.16

0.3

yoy growth (%)

54.06

83.27

-46.67

70.05

NPM

7.18

4.32

2.34

5.92

