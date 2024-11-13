Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024

SAR Auto Products Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Further in accordance with SEBI [Prohibition of Insider Trading] Regulations 2015 read with Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by insiders the Trading Window for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company is already closed from 01st October 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of un-audited financial result for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

SAR Auto Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of the Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 09 2024 at the Registered office of the Company situated at 50-E Bhaktinagar Inds Estate Rajkot - 360002 inter alia : - to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Further in accordance with SEBI [Prohibition of Insider Trading] Regulations 2015 read with Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by insiders the Trading Window for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company is already closed from 01st April 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of audited financial result for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. You are requested to take the same in your record. Submission Of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. Submission of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024- Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, May 09, 2024. Dear Sir, I am writing to inform you of a discrepancy identified in the financial results previously submitted for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 on 9th May, 2024. Upon careful review of the submitted financial statements and while filing full results in XBRL, it has come to our attention that due to error occurred in the Excel Sheet, the figures for Current Tax & Differed Tax in Serial No. 8 & 9 were inadvertently omitted from the submitted results. However, it is important to note that the impact of these figures has already been factored into the Net Profit in Serial No. 9. To ensure accuracy and transparency, we are hereby submitting revised financial results for you examination. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and assure you that we have implemented measures to prevent such errors in the future. We kindly request your attention to the revised results and would appreciate acknowledgement of receipt at your earliest convenience. Thank you. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)

