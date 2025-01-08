Sar Auto Products Ltd Management Discussions

Pursuant to Regulation 34(2)(e) of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015, a Management Discussion and Analysis report is given below:-

OVERALL REVIEW OF PERFORMANCE OF COMPANY:

The Company engage in manufacturing and selling of Auto components, especially Gears for Transmission, Differential & Engine. Our Company manufactures Auto components comprising of automobile gears like Spur Gear, Helical Gear, Straight Bevel Gear, Sprockets along with Transmission Spline Shafts, Couplings and Power Take-off clutches which are used for Transmission, Engine and Differential gear boxes. Our Company is one of the leading manufacturers of quality assured gears, gear boxes and other transmission components in Rajkot, Gujarat-India, since last 20+ years. Company have battery of CNC & VMC machines and we can manufacture machined parts upto 480mm dia.

All parts are manufactured and tested as per the German Specification (DIN standard) and majority of the parts are self-certified by our OEM customers and are directly used at their assembly line.

We are certified to IATF 16949:2016 in quality system for the products ranges: Automobile Components Like Synchronizer Ring, Synchronizer Cone, Sliding Sleeve, Hub and Transmission Components. The said certificate is valid upto 27 September, 2024.

We are also having certificate in compliance with the requirements of the Standard ISO 9001: 2015 audited by ICV for following scope: Manufacturer & Supplier of Automotive Components like Synchronizer Ring, Synchronizer Cone, Sliding Sleeve, Hub and Transmission gears. The said certificate is valid upto 31st October, 2026. Company carry out statistical process control studies for better process capabilities and we emphasize more on the defect prevention, rather than defect detection. Our in-house standard room is fully equipped to calibrate the monitoring and measuring devices used in the manufacturing processes. We have our in-house chemical and metallurgical laboratory to cater to all our needs in the chemical & metallurgical analysis. Our range of testing machines include computerized Gear helix & Profile tester and Gear roll tester (Maag & Mahr) besides Helix measuring and hob testing machine, Material hardness testers (BHN & HRC) & other standard measuring instruments.

OUR PRODUCTS VARIOUS TYPES OF PARTS

During the year 2023-24 total 179165 Nos of units produced and the Company has achieved revenue from operation of Rs. 2003.58 Lacs in comparison to previous year of Rs. 1160.68 Lacs. The overall Review highlighted below:

Particulars Year: 2023-2024 Year: 2022-2023 (In Rs. In Lacs except EPS) (In Rs. In Lacs except EPS) Export Sales 2.06 2.31 Domestic Sales 2001.52 1096.39 Other Operating revenue 7.51 61.98 Total Sales 2003.58 1068.68 Other Income 83.56 33.35 Earnings Per Share 2.45 1.30

In the year 2023-24, Exports sales has been reduced, though the Turnover of the Company has increased and Profitability of the Company also increased. Management is hopeful to continue this profitable position and strives to achieve better performance in next period. Further, due to external political situation, Export sale of the Company also got reduced. Management efforts and hard work and continuous analyzing and searching and grabbing of opportunities, Company was able to maintain and increase the profitability of the Company. Of course, Government policies has also played a vital role in making the industry structure of the Company stronger and thereby Economic of whole Country.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE, OUTLOOK AND DEVELOPMENTS:

WORLD ECONOMY OUTLOOK

As per IMF, Global growth, estimated at 3.2 percent in 2023, is projected to continue at the same pace in 2024 and 2025. The forecast for 2024 is revised up by 0.1 percentage point from the January 2024and by 0.3 percentage point from the October 2023 WEO. Global headline inflation is expected to fall from an annual average of 6.8 percent in 2023 to 5.9 percent in 2024 and 4.5 percent in 2025 Global headline inflation is expected to fall from an annual average of 6.8 percent in 2023 to 5.9 percent in 2024 and 4.5 percent in 2025

INDIAN ECONOMY

INDIAN ECONOMY OVERVIEW

India has emerged as the fastest-growing major economy in the world and is expected to be one of the top three economic powers in the world over the next 10-15 years, backed by its robust democracy and strong partnerships.

Strong economic growth in the first quarter of FY23 helped India overcome the UK to become the fifth-largest economy after it recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic shock. Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in the year 2023-24 is estimated at Rs. 293.90 lakh crores (US$ 3.52 trillion), against the First Revised Estimates (FRE) of GDP for the year 2022-23 of Rs. 269.50 lakh crores (US$ 3.23 trillion). The growth in nominal GDP during 2023-24 is estimated at 9.1% as compared to 14.2% in 2022-23. Strong domestic demand for consumption and investment, along with Governments continued emphasis on capital expenditure are seen as among the key driver of the GDP in the first half of FY24. During the period January-March 2024, Indias exports stood at US$ 119.10 billion, with Engineering Goods (25.01%), Petroleum Products (17.88%) and Organic and Inorganic Chemicals (7.65%) being the top three exported commodity. Rising employment and increasing private consumption, supported by rising consumer sentiment, will support GDP growth in the coming months.

Future capital spending of the government in the economy is expected to be supported by factors such as tax buoyancy, the streamlined tax system with low rates, a thorough assessment and rationalisation of the tariff structure, and the digitization of tax filing. In the medium run, increased capital spending on infrastructure and asset-building projects is set to increase growth multipliers. The contact-based services sector has demonstrated promise to boost growth by unleashing the pent-up demand. The sectors success is being captured by a number of HFIs (High-Frequency Indicators) that are performing well, indicating the beginnings of a comeback.

As per IMF, Growth in India is projected to remain strong at 6.8 percent in 2024 and 6.5 percent in 2025, with the robustness reflecting continuing strength in domestic demand and a rising working-age population.

AUTO COMPONENTS & AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY IN INDIA IN THE YEAR 2023-24 AUTO COMPONENTS INDUSTRY:

India has become the fastest-growing economy in the world in recent years. This fast growth, coupled with rising incomes, a boost in infrastructure spending and increased manufacturing incentives, has accelerated the automobile industry. The two-wheeler segment dominated the automobile industry because of the Indian middle class, with automobile sales standing at 23.85 million units in FY24.

Significant demand for automobiles also led to the emergence of more original equipment and auto components manufacturers. As a result, India developed expertise in automobiles and auto components, which helped boost international demand for Indian automobiles and auto components. Hence, the Indian automobile industry has a considerable impact on the auto component industry. Indias auto component industry is an important sector driving macroeconomic growth and employment. The industry comprises players of all sizes, from large corporations to micro entities, spread across clusters throughout the country. The auto components industry accounted for= 2.3% of Indias GDP and provided direct employment to more than 1.5 million people.

Indias auto component industry is an important sector driving macroeconomic growth and employment. The industry comprises players of all sizes, from large corporations to micro en tities, spread across clusters throughout the country. The auto components industry accounted for= 2.3% of Indias GDP and provided direct employment to more than 1.5 million people.

Due to the high development prospects in all vehicle industry segments, the auto component sector is expected to see double-digit growth in FY22. The industry is expected to stand at US$ 200 billion by FY26.

MARKET SIZE OF AUTO COMPONENTS

Indias auto components industrys market share has significantly expanded, led by increasing demand for automobiles by the growing middle class and exports globally. Due to the Oz670 growth in demand for Indian auto components, several Indian and international players have entered the industry. Indias auto component industry is broadly classified into organised and unorganised sectors. While the unorganised sector consists of low-valued items and mostly serves the aftermarket category, the organised sector serves OEMs and includes high-value precision instruments The automobile component industry turnover stood at Rs. 2.9 lakh crore (US$ 36.1 billion) in H1 2023-24 the industry had revenue growth of 12.6% as compared to H1 2022-23. Domestic OEM supplies contributed ~66% to the industrys turnover, followed by domestic aftermarket (~12%) and exports (~22.3%), in FY23. The component sales to OEMs in the domestic market grew by 13.9% to Rs. 2.54 lakh crore (US$ 30.57 billion). In H1 2023-24, exports of auto components grew by 2.7% to Rs. 85,870 crore (US$ 10.4 billion). The aftermarket for auto components grew by 7.5% in H1 2023-24 reaching Rs. 45,158 crore (US$ 5.5 billion). As per the Automobile Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) forecast, auto component exports from India are expected to reach US$ 30 billion by 2026. The auto component industry is projected to record US$ 200 billion in revenue by 2026.

In fiscal year 2023-24 (April-January), the total number of automobiles sold was 19.72 million units. In (April-January) 2023-24, the total production of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers, and quadricycles was 23.36 million units

FOLLOWING ARE THE ADVANTAGES OF AUTOCOMPONENTS INDUSTRY IN INDIA:

ROBUST DEMAND:

Growing working population and expanding middle class are expected to remain key demand drivers. India is witnessing robust demand for auto components amid ongoing shift in global supply chain. With plans to reduce auto components import dependence, domestic players are expected to witness a demand surge

EXPORT OPPORTUNITIES:

India is emerging as a global hub for auto component sourcing and the industry exports over 25% of its production annually. Auto component exports are expected to grow and reach US$ 30 billion in FY26. By FY28, the Indian auto industry aims to invest Rs. 58,000 crore (US$ 7 billion) to boost localization of advanced components like electric motors and automatic transmissions, reducing imports and leveraging China Plus One trend.

POLICY SUPPORT:

100% FDI is allowed under the automatic route for auto components sector. Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes on automobile and auto components are expected to bring a capex of Rs. 74,850 crore (US$ 9.58 billion) in the next five years. The Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP) will not only strengthen the value chain of the auto component sector, but it will also drive the manufacturing of cutting-edge components, encourage innovation, and foster global excellence.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE:

A cost-effective manufacturing base keeps costs lower by 10-25% relative to operations in Europe and Latin America. India is the 2nd largest steel producer globally, thus has a cost advantage. India is emerging as a global auto component sourcing hub due to its proximity to key automotive markets such as ASEAN, Europe, Japan and Korea.

AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY:

The Indian automobile industry has historically been a good indicator of how well the economy is doing, as the automobile sector plays a key role in both macroeconomic expansion and technological advancement. The two-wheelers segment dominates the market in terms of volume, owing to a growing middle class and a huge percentage of Indias population being young. Moreover, the growing interest of companies in exploring the rural markets further aided the growth of the sector. The rising logistics and passenger transportation industries are driving up demand for commercial vehicles. Future market growth is anticipated to be fueled by new trends including the electrification of vehicles, particularly three-wheelers and small passenger automobiles. India enjoys a strong position in the global heavy vehicles market as it is the largest tractor producer, second-largest bus manufacturer, and third-largest heavy truck manufacturer in the world. Indias annual production of automobiles in FY23 was 25.9 million vehicles. India has a strong market in terms of domestic demand and exports. In April 2024, the total production of passenger vehicles*, three-wheelers, two-wheelers, and quadricycles was 23,58,041 units. India is also a prominent auto exporter and has strong export growth expectations for the near future. In addition, several initiatives by the Government of India such as the Automotive Mission Plan 2026, scrappage policy, and production-linked incentive scheme in the Indian market are expected to make India one of the global leaders in the two-wheeler and four-wheeler market.

MARKET SIZE

India enjoys a strong position in the global heavy vehicles market as it is the largest tractor producer, second-largest bus manufacturer, and third-largest heavy truck manufacturer in the world. Indias automobile sector is split into four segments, i.e., two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles, each having a few market leaders. Two-wheelers and passenger vehicles dominate the domestic demand The Indian passenger car market was valued at US$ 32.70 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of US$ 54.84 billion by 2027 while registering a CAGR of over 9% between 2022-27. The global EV market was estimated at approximately US$ 250 billion in 2021 and by 2028, it is projected to grow by 5 times to US$ 1,318 billion. In FY24, the total production of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers, and quadricycles was 2,84,34,742 units.

FOLLOWING ARE THE ADVANTAGES OF AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY IN INDIA

GROWING DEMAND:

Rising middle-class income and a huge youth population will result in strong demand. In January 2024, the total production of passenger vehicles*, three-wheelers, two-wheelers, and quadricycles was 23,28,329 units. In April 2024, the total production of passenger vehicles*, three-wheelers, two-wheelers, and quadricycles was 23,58,041 units.

OPPORTUNITIES:

India could be a leader in shared mobility by 2030, providing opportunities for electric and autonomous vehicles

RISING INVESTMENT:

The automobile sector received a cumulative equity FDI inflow of about US$ 36.268 billion between April 2000 - March 2024.

POLICY SUPPORT:

The Automotive Mission Plan 2016-26 is a mutual initiative by the Government of India and the Indian automotive industry to lay down the roadmap for the development of the industry.

Company is focusing on the Industry structure prevalent in Indian Economy and Global Economy and Company is planning its road map of business activity accordingly.

Future Plan of Company : We are on the threshold of manufacturing the following products: -- Assembly of Gear boxes for automobiles and machine tools.

-With the best of technical expertise, financial acumen, marketing experience and managerial skills at hand, we actively seek new clients in India and abroad.

- We welcome foreign collaborations in technical knowhow, with buyback arrangements, for manufacture of Gear boxes, Geared motors, Ground Gears and other similar components.

SEGMENT/PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE:

The Company is working in single segment namely the manufacturing Segment includes manufacturing of gears, gear boxes and other transmission components. Further In this segment company has earned revenue of Rs. 1996.07 (Rs. in Lacs) in comparison to previous year of Rs. 1098.70 (Rs. in Lacs) and other operating revenue of Rs. 7.51 Lacs in comparison to previous year of Rs. 61.98 Lacs.

OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS, RISK AND CONCERN:

OPPORTUNITIES

The Company is carrying on the business of manufacturing of auto components such as automobile gears like Spur, Helical, Straight Bevel, Sprockets along with Transmission Spline Shaft, Couplings and Power Takeoff Clutches which are used for Transmission, Engine and Differential gear boxes. Our Company believes that Company have a greater advantage of being located in Rajkot (Gujarat) as it is a hub for engineering industries, enabling to offer the customers more range of products and services in a faster and at the most competent way. With, many OEM approved raw material suppliers and heat treatment service providers stationed here, we have a competitive advantage in providing the services, in the most efficient and effective way to delight our valued customers. As Rajkot being popular for its skilled labour availability & labour friendly environment, we hold the reputation of being the most reliable, at any point of time. Our gears are used in automobiles, machine tool industries and printing machineries. We are ready and equipped to manufacture any type of gear for anyone, anywhere in the world!

In todays parlance Auto component industry has growth potential as the population is increasing, demand of vehicle in all segment is increasing, in furtherance after the spread of Covid-19 pandemic and its post effect, people feel safe for using personal vehicles instead of public transport and this factor also boost up the demand and further, life style, needs of society also gives boost to the business opportunities. In aforesaid points given various advantages of auto parts components Industry and Automobile Industry which are opportunities for our Company. Further Government of India is also taking various initiative steps for the development of Auto Industry. The Theme of “ATMANIRBHAR” & “MAKE IN INDIA” of Indian Government will also be one of the path of Opportunity for the Company.

THREATS, RISK AND CONCERN

Your Company regularly monitors the various risks associated with its business. The Company is identifying, minimizing and mitigating the risks and the same are reviewed periodically. There are various Risk factors such as Changes in Government Policies and

Regulations, Tense situations amongst the Country, Fluctuation in Foreign Exchange Rates, Prices of Raw materials, Competition, Volatile in Automobile Industry, Manpower. The Company is trying to overcome/minimize it by taking certain steps, which are in hand of Company.

The Companys risk management is done in close co-ordination with the board of directors and focuses on actively securing the Companys short, medium and long-term cash flows by minimizing the exposure to volatile financial markets. Long-term financial investments are managed to generate lasting returns. The Company does not actively engage in the trading of financial assets for speculative purposes nor does it write options.

Besides this, Companies Internal Risk, Credit Risk, Liquidity Risk, Maturities of Financial Liabilities, Interest rate risk and the details of the same has been given in Notes Forming Part of Financial Statements.

Company is watching and analyzing the trend of market situation and accordingly will take various steps to mitigate the risks of the business.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

Your Company is committed to maintaining high standards of internal controls designed to provide accuracy of information, efficiency of operations, and security of assets. The Company has adequate internal controls commensurate with the size and nature of its operations to ensure orderly and efficient conduct of business.

These controls ensure the safeguarding of assets, prevention and detection of fraud and error, Irregularities. These controls ensure the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, timely preparation of reliable financial information and adherence to Companies policies, procedures and legal obligations. The audit committee of the Board of Directors meets periodically to review the performance as reported by the auditors.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE :

The Company has achieved the Net turnover of Rs. 2003.58 (Rs. in Lacs)/- in the Financial year 2023-24 in comparison to previous year of Rs. 1160.68 (Rs. in Lacs). In this year, Company has earned Profit of Rs. 114.18 lacs as compared to last years profit of Rs. 62.49 lacs. Inspite of various challenges in the year 2023-24 internal as well as external, company has tried to maintain and increase the profitability situation. Details of the performance are disclosed in the financial statement.

HUMAN RESOURCE AND DEVELOPMENT:

There has been no material development on the Human Resource/ Industrial Relations Front during the year. The Company always has adopted positive approach towards human relation development. Industrial relations remained cordial throughout the year and there was no incidence of strike, lock-out, etc. There were no Complaints from any of the employees of the Company. The Company is taking all precautions measures that are required to be followed for prevention and safeguard of the Human Assets.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES (I.E. CHANGE OF 25% OR MORE AS COMPARED TO THE IMMEDIATELY PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR) IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS, ALONG WITH DETAILED EXPLANATIONS:

Details of Changes in Key Financial Ratios along with reasons for variance is given as below :

Sr. No. Key Financial ratio March 2024 March 2023 Variance Reason for variance 1 Debtor Turnover ratio 8.25 2.82 192% On account of Higher sale 2 Inventory Turnover Ratio 14.11 18.21 -23% -- 3 Debt Service Coverage Ratio 12.57 5.83 116% On Account of Higher Profit after Tax 4 Current Ratio 1.28 1.51 -15% -- 5 Debt Equity Ratio 0.94 0.44 113% Loan from Director received during the year 6 Operating Profit Margin(%) 8.08% 8.84% -8.60 -- 7 Net Profit Margin (%) 7.61% 8.17% -7.00% --

Further more details on financial ratio is given in the Annexure E forming part of Notes to Financial Statements and the same is forming part of this Annual Report.

DETAILS OF ANY CHANGE IN RETURN ON NET WORTH AS COMPARED TO THE IMMEDIATELY PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR ALONG WITH A DETAILED EXPLANATION THEREOF:

The Networth of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is Rs.16,81,65,157 in comparison to previous year of Rs. 15,64,95,594.2. Change in net worth is due to increase in retained earnings.

DISCLOSURE OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT

The Companys financial statements comply in all material aspects with Indian Accounting Standard (IND AS) notified under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended by Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) (Amendment) Rules, 2016 and other relevant provisions of the Act as applicable. Company has not followed different treatment than prescribed in the accounting standard and as such no explanation is required to be given.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Management Discussion and Analysis Report are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized by the Company. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied.

The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly to amend, modify or revise any of these statements on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.