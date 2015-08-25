Saral Mining Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
48.43
48.43
48.43
48.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-21.55
-21.87
-22.32
-22.56
Net Worth
26.88
26.56
26.11
25.87
Minority Interest
Debt
27.2
30.86
21.59
28.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
54.08
57.42
47.7
54.56
Fixed Assets
0.3
0.05
0.01
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
18.05
22.95
23.57
25.36
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
35.66
34.33
24.08
28.97
Inventories
2.31
2.31
3.3
1.6
Inventory Days
162.33
52.64
Sundry Debtors
0.73
1.46
0.59
4.15
Debtor Days
29.02
136.54
Other Current Assets
46.55
46.21
39.47
50.63
Sundry Creditors
-14.06
-15.79
-19.85
-27.6
Creditor Days
976.47
908.1
Other Current Liabilities
0.13
0.13
0.57
0.19
Cash
0.07
0.08
0.03
0.22
Total Assets
54.08
57.41
47.69
54.55
