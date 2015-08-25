iifl-logo-icon 1
Saral Mining Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.73
(-3.95%)
Aug 25, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

7.41

11.09

13.17

5.28

yoy growth (%)

-33.11

-15.79

149.16

24.74

Raw materials

-7.84

-11.03

-13.12

-5.23

As % of sales

105.79

99.47

99.59

99.07

Employee costs

-0.26

-0.11

-0.06

-0.03

As % of sales

3.6

1

0.45

0.58

Other costs

-0.47

-1.23

-0.38

-0.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.46

11.11

2.89

0.44

Operating profit

-1.17

-1.28

-0.38

0

OPM

-15.86

-11.59

-2.94

-0.09

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

0

Other income

1.41

1.36

0.45

0

Profit before tax

0.23

0.08

0.05

0

Taxes

0

0

-0.01

0

Tax rate

0

0

-27.05

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.23

0.08

0.04

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.23

0.08

0.04

0

yoy growth (%)

191

101.07

-1,273.45

-102.28

NPM

3.19

0.73

0.3

-0.06

