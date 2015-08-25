Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7.41
11.09
13.17
5.28
yoy growth (%)
-33.11
-15.79
149.16
24.74
Raw materials
-7.84
-11.03
-13.12
-5.23
As % of sales
105.79
99.47
99.59
99.07
Employee costs
-0.26
-0.11
-0.06
-0.03
As % of sales
3.6
1
0.45
0.58
Other costs
-0.47
-1.23
-0.38
-0.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.46
11.11
2.89
0.44
Operating profit
-1.17
-1.28
-0.38
0
OPM
-15.86
-11.59
-2.94
-0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
0
Other income
1.41
1.36
0.45
0
Profit before tax
0.23
0.08
0.05
0
Taxes
0
0
-0.01
0
Tax rate
0
0
-27.05
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.23
0.08
0.04
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.23
0.08
0.04
0
yoy growth (%)
191
101.07
-1,273.45
-102.28
NPM
3.19
0.73
0.3
-0.06
