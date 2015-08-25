Saral Mining Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.23
0.08
0.05
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
6.18
-14.4
-3.57
-7.68
Other operating items
Operating
6.41
-14.31
-3.52
-7.68
Capital expenditure
0.02
0
0
0
Free cash flow
6.43
-14.31
-3.52
-7.68
Equity raised
-45.11
-45.28
-45.36
-45.34
Investing
-1.79
0.07
1.73
0.31
Financing
50.28
49.61
26.91
13.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.8
-9.91
-20.25
-38.9
