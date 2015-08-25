iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Saral Mining Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.73
(-3.95%)
Aug 25, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Saral Mining Ltd

Saral Mining FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.23

0.08

0.05

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

0

Working capital

6.18

-14.4

-3.57

-7.68

Other operating items

Operating

6.41

-14.31

-3.52

-7.68

Capital expenditure

0.02

0

0

0

Free cash flow

6.43

-14.31

-3.52

-7.68

Equity raised

-45.11

-45.28

-45.36

-45.34

Investing

-1.79

0.07

1.73

0.31

Financing

50.28

49.61

26.91

13.82

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

9.8

-9.91

-20.25

-38.9

Saral Mining : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Saral Mining Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.