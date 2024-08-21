iifl-logo-icon 1
Saral Mining Ltd Share Price

0.73
(-3.95%)
Aug 25, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Saral Mining Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.73

Prev. Close

0.76

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.73

Day's Low

0.73

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

5.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.54

P/E

6.08

EPS

0.12

Divi. Yield

0

Saral Mining Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

25 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2023

Saral Mining Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Saral Mining Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:24 AM
Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Saral Mining Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

48.43

48.43

48.43

48.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-21.55

-21.87

-22.32

-22.56

Net Worth

26.88

26.56

26.11

25.87

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

7.41

11.09

13.17

5.28

yoy growth (%)

-33.11

-15.79

149.16

24.74

Raw materials

-7.84

-11.03

-13.12

-5.23

As % of sales

105.79

99.47

99.59

99.07

Employee costs

-0.26

-0.11

-0.06

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.23

0.08

0.05

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

0

Working capital

6.18

-14.4

-3.57

-7.68

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-33.11

-15.79

149.16

24.74

Op profit growth

-8.49

230.98

7,365.13

-103.44

EBIT growth

187.52

23.55

-2,240.84

-102.06

Net profit growth

191

101.07

-1,273.45

-102.28

No Record Found

Saral Mining Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Saral Mining Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Janakbhai Fulchandbhai Dalvadi

Independent Director

Heena Dalwadi

Company Secretary

Prashant Maha

Additional Director

Anand Subhashchandra Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Saral Mining Ltd

Summary

Xo Infotech Ltd (earlier known as Xo Tronic Limited) has been inorporated on June 29,1994 in the National Capital Territory of Delhi for manufacturing of SMT Boards with an installed capacity of 58116000 Placements per annum at Electronic City Gurgoan, Haryana and obtained its certificate of commencement of Business on 23rd August, 1994.XOIL has been promoted by Shri Naresh Talwar and Mr. Umesh Talwar, sons of Shri W N Talwar in technical & Financial Collaboration agreement with M/S Astronic USA and Blue chip Technologies, Inc of USA. The company came out with public issue of 58,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each for cash at Par Aggregating Rs. 580 Lacs to set facilities for manufacturing surface Mounted Technology (SMT) Boards withan installed capacity of 58,116,000 Placements Per annum in technical and financial collaboration with M/S Astronic, USA.In 1999-2000, the company diversified into software business by offering wide range of internet and other software solutions along with existing line of contract manufacturing service which has resulted in better synergies and profits. The present name is in keeping with its diverisified operations.
