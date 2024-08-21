SectorTrading
Open₹0.73
Prev. Close₹0.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.73
Day's Low₹0.73
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹5.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.54
P/E6.08
EPS0.12
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
48.43
48.43
48.43
48.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-21.55
-21.87
-22.32
-22.56
Net Worth
26.88
26.56
26.11
25.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7.41
11.09
13.17
5.28
yoy growth (%)
-33.11
-15.79
149.16
24.74
Raw materials
-7.84
-11.03
-13.12
-5.23
As % of sales
105.79
99.47
99.59
99.07
Employee costs
-0.26
-0.11
-0.06
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.23
0.08
0.05
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
6.18
-14.4
-3.57
-7.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-33.11
-15.79
149.16
24.74
Op profit growth
-8.49
230.98
7,365.13
-103.44
EBIT growth
187.52
23.55
-2,240.84
-102.06
Net profit growth
191
101.07
-1,273.45
-102.28
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Janakbhai Fulchandbhai Dalvadi
Independent Director
Heena Dalwadi
Company Secretary
Prashant Maha
Additional Director
Anand Subhashchandra Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Saral Mining Ltd
Summary
Xo Infotech Ltd (earlier known as Xo Tronic Limited) has been inorporated on June 29,1994 in the National Capital Territory of Delhi for manufacturing of SMT Boards with an installed capacity of 58116000 Placements per annum at Electronic City Gurgoan, Haryana and obtained its certificate of commencement of Business on 23rd August, 1994.XOIL has been promoted by Shri Naresh Talwar and Mr. Umesh Talwar, sons of Shri W N Talwar in technical & Financial Collaboration agreement with M/S Astronic USA and Blue chip Technologies, Inc of USA. The company came out with public issue of 58,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each for cash at Par Aggregating Rs. 580 Lacs to set facilities for manufacturing surface Mounted Technology (SMT) Boards withan installed capacity of 58,116,000 Placements Per annum in technical and financial collaboration with M/S Astronic, USA.In 1999-2000, the company diversified into software business by offering wide range of internet and other software solutions along with existing line of contract manufacturing service which has resulted in better synergies and profits. The present name is in keeping with its diverisified operations.
