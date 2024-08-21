Saral Mining Ltd Summary

Xo Infotech Ltd (earlier known as Xo Tronic Limited) has been inorporated on June 29,1994 in the National Capital Territory of Delhi for manufacturing of SMT Boards with an installed capacity of 58116000 Placements per annum at Electronic City Gurgoan, Haryana and obtained its certificate of commencement of Business on 23rd August, 1994.XOIL has been promoted by Shri Naresh Talwar and Mr. Umesh Talwar, sons of Shri W N Talwar in technical & Financial Collaboration agreement with M/S Astronic USA and Blue chip Technologies, Inc of USA. The company came out with public issue of 58,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each for cash at Par Aggregating Rs. 580 Lacs to set facilities for manufacturing surface Mounted Technology (SMT) Boards withan installed capacity of 58,116,000 Placements Per annum in technical and financial collaboration with M/S Astronic, USA.In 1999-2000, the company diversified into software business by offering wide range of internet and other software solutions along with existing line of contract manufacturing service which has resulted in better synergies and profits. The present name is in keeping with its diverisified operations.