Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-20.25
-10.63
12.32
-2.34
Other operating items
Operating
-20.25
-10.63
12.32
-2.34
Capital expenditure
0.01
-0.92
0.02
0.96
Free cash flow
-20.24
-11.55
12.34
-1.38
Equity raised
429.52
282.76
243.99
150.02
Investing
150.95
15.62
22.11
46.58
Financing
14.92
41.85
23.81
50.23
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
575.15
328.68
302.25
245.44
