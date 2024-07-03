iifl-logo-icon 1
Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

19,000
(0.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

98.18

41.67

75.63

32.2

0.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

98.18

41.67

75.63

32.2

0.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.1

0.01

0.02

0.04

0.04

Total Income

98.28

41.68

75.65

32.24

0.79

Total Expenditure

2.2

1.77

1.45

1.06

2.44

PBIDT

96.08

39.9

74.2

31.19

-1.65

Interest

1.15

0.89

0.34

1.37

0.19

PBDT

94.93

39.01

73.86

29.82

-1.84

Depreciation

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

4.72

10.86

5.16

0.07

-0.01

Deferred Tax

8.67

-0.93

10.2

9.38

1.7

Reported Profit After Tax

81.54

29.07

58.48

20.37

-3.54

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

81.54

29.07

58.49

20.38

-3.53

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

81.54

29.07

58.49

20.38

-3.53

EPS (Unit Curr.)

791.69

282.27

569.38

203.47

-35.41

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1.03

1.03

1

1

1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

97.86

95.75

98.1

96.86

-220

PBDTM(%)

96.68

93.61

97.65

92.6

-245.33

PATM(%)

83.05

69.76

77.32

63.26

-472

