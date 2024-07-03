Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
98.18
41.67
75.63
32.2
0.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
98.18
41.67
75.63
32.2
0.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.01
0.02
0.04
0.04
Total Income
98.28
41.68
75.65
32.24
0.79
Total Expenditure
2.2
1.77
1.45
1.06
2.44
PBIDT
96.08
39.9
74.2
31.19
-1.65
Interest
1.15
0.89
0.34
1.37
0.19
PBDT
94.93
39.01
73.86
29.82
-1.84
Depreciation
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.72
10.86
5.16
0.07
-0.01
Deferred Tax
8.67
-0.93
10.2
9.38
1.7
Reported Profit After Tax
81.54
29.07
58.48
20.37
-3.54
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
81.54
29.07
58.49
20.38
-3.53
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
81.54
29.07
58.49
20.38
-3.53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
791.69
282.27
569.38
203.47
-35.41
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1.03
1.03
1
1
1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
97.86
95.75
98.1
96.86
-220
PBDTM(%)
96.68
93.61
97.65
92.6
-245.33
PATM(%)
83.05
69.76
77.32
63.26
-472
