iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd Share Price

18,370.65
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:35:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open20,207.5
  • Day's High20,207.5
  • 52 Wk High27,775
  • Prev. Close19,337.5
  • Day's Low18,370.65
  • 52 Wk Low 2,878
  • Turnover (lac)41.15
  • P/E11.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8,284.37
  • EPS1,664.73
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,892.04
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

20,207.5

Prev. Close

19,337.5

Turnover(Lac.)

41.15

Day's High

20,207.5

Day's Low

18,370.65

52 Week's High

27,775

52 Week's Low

2,878

Book Value

8,284.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,892.04

P/E

11.62

EPS

1,664.73

Divi. Yield

0

Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:49 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.14%

Foreign: 2.13%

Indian: 70.18%

Non-Promoter- 27.67%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.03

1.03

1.03

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

689.28

432.43

421.15

274.93

Net Worth

690.31

433.46

422.18

275.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-20.25

-10.63

12.32

-2.34

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

128.34

24.02

86.89

27.99

1.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

128.34

24.02

86.89

27.99

1.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.01

0.02

0.04

0.12

View Annually Results

Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Ketan Desai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Avani Sanghavi

Non Executive Director

Ritesh Zaveri

Non Executive Director

SANDEEP KEJARIWAL

Independent Director

Rupal Vora

Non Executive Director

Hetal Rajnikant Khalpada

Independent Director

Vallabh Prasad Biyani

Additional Director

Rohit Kothari

Whole-time Director

Vaishali Dhuri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd

Summary

Saraswati Commercial (India) Limited is a Non Banking Financial Company registered with Reserve Bank of India. The Company was incorporated in the year January 24, 1983 and is mainly engaged in the business of investment and trading in shares and securities & lending activities. All the prudential norms for asset classification, income recognition, provisioning etc., are applicable to NBFCs in India.Since the asset size of the Company along with its group Companies is more than rupees 500 crores, the Company is following Prudential norms as per Non-Banking Financial Company - systemically important non deposit-taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.During the year 2015, Mahotsav Trading and Finance Private Ltd ceased to be the associates of company.In 2017, Aroni Commercials Limited got amalgamated with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation which became effective on 31 March, 2017. Sareshwar Trading and Finance Pvt. Ltd. and Arkaya Commercial Pvt Ltd emerged as subsidiary companies effective on the said Date. The Company allotted 390593 Equity Shares on 29th May, 2017 through the Scheme of Amalgamation to shareholders of Aroni Commercials Limited.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Saraswati Commercial India Ltd share price today?

The Saraswati Commercial India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18370.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Saraswati Commercial India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saraswati Commercial India Ltd is ₹1892.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Saraswati Commercial India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Saraswati Commercial India Ltd is 11.62 and 2.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Saraswati Commercial India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saraswati Commercial India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saraswati Commercial India Ltd is ₹2878 and ₹27775 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Saraswati Commercial India Ltd?

Saraswati Commercial India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 188.83%, 3 Years at 91.78%, 1 Year at 537.73%, 6 Month at 123.10%, 3 Month at -17.25% and 1 Month at -12.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Saraswati Commercial India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Saraswati Commercial India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.32 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.68 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.