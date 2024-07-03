Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹20,207.5
Prev. Close₹19,337.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹41.15
Day's High₹20,207.5
Day's Low₹18,370.65
52 Week's High₹27,775
52 Week's Low₹2,878
Book Value₹8,284.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,892.04
P/E11.62
EPS1,664.73
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.03
1.03
1.03
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
689.28
432.43
421.15
274.93
Net Worth
690.31
433.46
422.18
275.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-20.25
-10.63
12.32
-2.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
128.34
24.02
86.89
27.99
1.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
128.34
24.02
86.89
27.99
1.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.01
0.02
0.04
0.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Ketan Desai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Avani Sanghavi
Non Executive Director
Ritesh Zaveri
Non Executive Director
SANDEEP KEJARIWAL
Independent Director
Rupal Vora
Non Executive Director
Hetal Rajnikant Khalpada
Independent Director
Vallabh Prasad Biyani
Additional Director
Rohit Kothari
Whole-time Director
Vaishali Dhuri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd
Summary
Saraswati Commercial (India) Limited is a Non Banking Financial Company registered with Reserve Bank of India. The Company was incorporated in the year January 24, 1983 and is mainly engaged in the business of investment and trading in shares and securities & lending activities. All the prudential norms for asset classification, income recognition, provisioning etc., are applicable to NBFCs in India.Since the asset size of the Company along with its group Companies is more than rupees 500 crores, the Company is following Prudential norms as per Non-Banking Financial Company - systemically important non deposit-taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.During the year 2015, Mahotsav Trading and Finance Private Ltd ceased to be the associates of company.In 2017, Aroni Commercials Limited got amalgamated with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation which became effective on 31 March, 2017. Sareshwar Trading and Finance Pvt. Ltd. and Arkaya Commercial Pvt Ltd emerged as subsidiary companies effective on the said Date. The Company allotted 390593 Equity Shares on 29th May, 2017 through the Scheme of Amalgamation to shareholders of Aroni Commercials Limited.
Read More
The Saraswati Commercial India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18370.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saraswati Commercial India Ltd is ₹1892.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Saraswati Commercial India Ltd is 11.62 and 2.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saraswati Commercial India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saraswati Commercial India Ltd is ₹2878 and ₹27775 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Saraswati Commercial India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 188.83%, 3 Years at 91.78%, 1 Year at 537.73%, 6 Month at 123.10%, 3 Month at -17.25% and 1 Month at -12.06%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.