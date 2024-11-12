Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

SARASWATI COMMERCIAL (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un- Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Auditor for the period ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other business item with the permission of the chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th November, 2024 to consider & approve: 1. Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report of the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 issued by the Auditors of the Company. 3. Appointment of Mr. Rohit Kothari (DIN: 00054811) as an additional Non-Executive Director of the Company. Considered & Approved the Un Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended 30.09.2024 along with the Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

SARASWATI COMMERCIAL (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the corresponding period. 2. Any other business item with the permission of the chair. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Monday, 12th August, 2024, inter alia, has considered and approved the following: 1.The Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. 2.Approval of Notice of the 41st AGM of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 26th September, 2024 through VC/OAVM. 3. Appointment of Mr. Hetal Khalpada as the Director of the Company who retires by rotation and being eligible for re-appointment offers himself for re-appointment, subject to the approval of the members of the Company in general meeting. 4.Approval of the Directors Report along with annexures for the year ended 31st March, 2024; 5. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, 19th September, 2024 to Thursday 26th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 41st AGM of the Company.

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 29 Jul 2024

This is to inform you that Board of Directors at its meeting held on Monday, 29th July, 2024, inter alia, has considered and proposed the appointment of Mrs. Vaishali Dhuri (DIN: 03607657), Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company as the Whole-time Director of the Company for a period of 3 years, with effect from 1st October, 2024 or the date of RBI Approval whichever is later, subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The above proposed appointment is based on the recommendations of the Nomination Remuneration Committee of the Company

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

SARASWATI COMMERCIAL (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 together with the Auditors Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other business item with the permission of the chair Board of Directors at its meeting held on Monday, 27th May, 2024, inter alia, has considered and approved 1. (i) Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. (ii) Auditors Report of the Audited standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (iii) Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2016. 2. Re-appointment of M/s. Rajiv A. Gupta & Associates, Chartered Accountant, Mumbai engaged with M/s Saraswati Commercial (India) Limited from past several years as Internal Auditor for conducting Internal Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-225. 3. Re-appointment of M/s. Nishant Jawasa & Associates as Secretarial Auditor for conducting Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025. Reappointment of M/s. Nishant Jawasa & Associates, Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024