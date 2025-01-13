iifl-logo-icon 1
Sarda Proteins Ltd Balance Sheet

113.2
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:11:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.13

-0.15

-0.12

-0.43

Net Worth

2.37

2.35

2.38

2.07

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.05

0.05

0.07

Total Liabilities

2.37

2.4

2.43

2.14

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.14

0.18

0.23

0.3

Networking Capital

2.12

2.03

1.88

1.7

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.21

0.77

Debtor Days

24.74

Other Current Assets

2.18

2.08

1.73

0.99

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.05

-0.06

-0.06

Cash

0.12

0.18

0.33

0.13

Total Assets

2.38

2.39

2.44

2.14

