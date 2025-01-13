Sarda Proteins Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.13
-0.15
-0.12
-0.43
Net Worth
2.37
2.35
2.38
2.07
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.05
0.05
0.07
Total Liabilities
2.37
2.4
2.43
2.14
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.14
0.18
0.23
0.3
Networking Capital
2.12
2.03
1.88
1.7
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.21
0.77
Debtor Days
24.74
Other Current Assets
2.18
2.08
1.73
0.99
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.05
-0.06
-0.06
Cash
0.12
0.18
0.33
0.13
Total Assets
2.38
2.39
2.44
2.14
