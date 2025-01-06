iifl-logo-icon 1
Sarda Proteins Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

113.2
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

11.35

5.47

5.65

6.17

yoy growth (%)

107.31

-3.04

-8.53

199.68

Raw materials

-10.98

-5.12

-5.47

-5.95

As % of sales

96.66

93.56

96.91

96.42

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.09

-0.26

-0.21

As % of sales

1.07

1.65

4.77

3.4

Other costs

-0.27

-0.08

-0.25

-0.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.45

1.59

4.59

2.84

Operating profit

-0.02

0.17

-0.35

-0.16

OPM

-0.18

3.19

-6.28

-2.67

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.01

Other income

0.08

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.06

0.17

-0.36

-0.19

Taxes

-0.08

-0.13

0.03

0.05

Tax rate

-133.1

-80.69

-10.13

-30.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.02

0.03

-0.33

-0.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.02

0.03

-0.33

-0.13

yoy growth (%)

-161.6

-109.95

150.46

-14.03

NPM

-0.17

0.6

-5.85

-2.13

