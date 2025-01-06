Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
11.35
5.47
5.65
6.17
yoy growth (%)
107.31
-3.04
-8.53
199.68
Raw materials
-10.98
-5.12
-5.47
-5.95
As % of sales
96.66
93.56
96.91
96.42
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.09
-0.26
-0.21
As % of sales
1.07
1.65
4.77
3.4
Other costs
-0.27
-0.08
-0.25
-0.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.45
1.59
4.59
2.84
Operating profit
-0.02
0.17
-0.35
-0.16
OPM
-0.18
3.19
-6.28
-2.67
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.01
Other income
0.08
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.06
0.17
-0.36
-0.19
Taxes
-0.08
-0.13
0.03
0.05
Tax rate
-133.1
-80.69
-10.13
-30.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.02
0.03
-0.33
-0.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.02
0.03
-0.33
-0.13
yoy growth (%)
-161.6
-109.95
150.46
-14.03
NPM
-0.17
0.6
-5.85
-2.13
