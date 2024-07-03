iifl-logo-icon 1
Sarda Proteins Ltd Share Price

113.2
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open113.2
  • Day's High113.2
  • 52 Wk High113.2
  • Prev. Close113.2
  • Day's Low113.2
  • 52 Wk Low 40.89
  • Turnover (lac)0.89
  • P/E377.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.38
  • EPS0.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.54
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sarda Proteins Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

113.2

Prev. Close

113.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.89

Day's High

113.2

Day's Low

113.2

52 Week's High

113.2

52 Week's Low

40.89

Book Value

9.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.54

P/E

377.33

EPS

0.3

Divi. Yield

0

Sarda Proteins Ltd Corporate Action

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

Sarda Proteins Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sarda Proteins Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sarda Proteins Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.13

-0.15

-0.12

-0.43

Net Worth

2.37

2.35

2.38

2.07

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

11.35

5.47

5.65

6.17

yoy growth (%)

107.31

-3.04

-8.53

199.68

Raw materials

-10.98

-5.12

-5.47

-5.95

As % of sales

96.66

93.56

96.91

96.42

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.09

-0.26

-0.21

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.06

0.17

-0.36

-0.19

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.13

0.03

0.05

Working capital

0.05

0.08

-0.55

-0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

107.31

-3.04

-8.53

199.68

Op profit growth

-111.89

-149.23

115.01

33.14

EBIT growth

-63.7

-147.16

104.75

27.62

Net profit growth

-161.6

-109.95

150.46

-14.03

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sarda Proteins Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sarda Proteins Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Chirag Shantilal Thumar

Non Executive Director

Khilan Hareshbhai Savaliya

Independent Director

Dhairya Thakkar

Independent Director

Chintan Bhatt

Non Executive Director

Dharaben Piyushkumar Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sarda Proteins Ltd

Summary

Sarda Proteins Limited was incorporated on December 03, 1991. The Company is mainly engaged in trading of Edible Oils and Agri Commodities, which includes wheat, Oil Seeds, Grains, Edible Oil, etc. The management of the Company was duly changed in FY 2018-19, pursuant to completion of acquisition process by Ritika Vegetable Oil Private Limited as per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. The Company appointed new Directors/KMPs in the Board of Directors and Senior Management of the Company and the new management occupied control in the Company.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sarda Proteins Ltd share price today?

The Sarda Proteins Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹113.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sarda Proteins Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sarda Proteins Ltd is ₹19.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sarda Proteins Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sarda Proteins Ltd is 377.33 and 12.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sarda Proteins Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sarda Proteins Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sarda Proteins Ltd is ₹40.89 and ₹113.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sarda Proteins Ltd?

Sarda Proteins Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.63%, 3 Years at 45.83%, 1 Year at 162.65%, 6 Month at 27.48%, 3 Month at 10.13% and 1 Month at 4.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sarda Proteins Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sarda Proteins Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

