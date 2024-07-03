Summary

Sarda Proteins Limited was incorporated on December 03, 1991. The Company is mainly engaged in trading of Edible Oils and Agri Commodities, which includes wheat, Oil Seeds, Grains, Edible Oil, etc. The management of the Company was duly changed in FY 2018-19, pursuant to completion of acquisition process by Ritika Vegetable Oil Private Limited as per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. The Company appointed new Directors/KMPs in the Board of Directors and Senior Management of the Company and the new management occupied control in the Company.

