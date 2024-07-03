SectorTrading
Open₹113.2
Prev. Close₹113.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.89
Day's High₹113.2
Day's Low₹113.2
52 Week's High₹113.2
52 Week's Low₹40.89
Book Value₹9.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.54
P/E377.33
EPS0.3
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.13
-0.15
-0.12
-0.43
Net Worth
2.37
2.35
2.38
2.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
11.35
5.47
5.65
6.17
yoy growth (%)
107.31
-3.04
-8.53
199.68
Raw materials
-10.98
-5.12
-5.47
-5.95
As % of sales
96.66
93.56
96.91
96.42
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.09
-0.26
-0.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.06
0.17
-0.36
-0.19
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.13
0.03
0.05
Working capital
0.05
0.08
-0.55
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
107.31
-3.04
-8.53
199.68
Op profit growth
-111.89
-149.23
115.01
33.14
EBIT growth
-63.7
-147.16
104.75
27.62
Net profit growth
-161.6
-109.95
150.46
-14.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Chirag Shantilal Thumar
Non Executive Director
Khilan Hareshbhai Savaliya
Independent Director
Dhairya Thakkar
Independent Director
Chintan Bhatt
Non Executive Director
Dharaben Piyushkumar Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sarda Proteins Ltd
Summary
Sarda Proteins Limited was incorporated on December 03, 1991. The Company is mainly engaged in trading of Edible Oils and Agri Commodities, which includes wheat, Oil Seeds, Grains, Edible Oil, etc. The management of the Company was duly changed in FY 2018-19, pursuant to completion of acquisition process by Ritika Vegetable Oil Private Limited as per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. The Company appointed new Directors/KMPs in the Board of Directors and Senior Management of the Company and the new management occupied control in the Company.
Read More
The Sarda Proteins Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹113.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sarda Proteins Ltd is ₹19.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sarda Proteins Ltd is 377.33 and 12.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sarda Proteins Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sarda Proteins Ltd is ₹40.89 and ₹113.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sarda Proteins Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.63%, 3 Years at 45.83%, 1 Year at 162.65%, 6 Month at 27.48%, 3 Month at 10.13% and 1 Month at 4.96%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.