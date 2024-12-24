Board Meeting 24 Dec 2024 18 Dec 2024

SARDA PROTEINS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for fund raising through issue of fresh Equity Shares and / or Convertible Warrants. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 24.12.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 26 Oct 2024

SARDA PROTEINS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 in their Board Meeting held today, 8th November 2024. The Board Meeting started at 6.00 pm and was concluded at 7.00 pm on the same day. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 26 Oct 2024

Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer.

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 11 Sep 2024

The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on 4th September 2024 and the outcome of the Meeting was also given on the same date. Revised outcome of the Board meeting is being filed for the Board Meeting held on 4th September 2024 pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July 2023 with additional details. Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held today, September 4, 2024 have considered and approved, amongst the other things, the following: 1. Appointment of Mr. Chirag Thumar as Managing Director of the Company. 2. Alteration of Main Object of the Company to start the business in the power sector. 3. Change of Name of the Company. 4. Shifting of Registered office of the Company from the State of Maharashtra to the State of Gujarat. 5. Approved notice of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, 28th September 2024 at 4.00 pm through Audio / Visual means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

SARDA PROTEINS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 to take on record the Limited Review Report on the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and to consider any other business as per the agenda. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Monday, 12th August, 2024 at the Corporate Office of the company situated at Inside Data Ingenious Global Limited, Station Road, Durgapura, Jaipur-302018 (Rajasthan) which commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:45 P.M. , transacted the businesses as attached.

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Wednesday, 17th day of July, 2024 at the Corporate Office of the company at Inside Data Ingenious Global Limited, Station Road, Durgapura, Jaipur- 302018 (Rajasthan) which commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:00 P.M. inter alia transacted businesses as enclosed.

Board Meeting 24 Jun 2024 24 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Monday, 24th day of June, 2024 at the Corporate Office of the company at Inside Data Ingenious Global Limited, Station Road, Durgapura, Jaipur- 302018 (Rajasthan) which commenced at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 12:30 P.M. inter alia considered and approved the Appointment of Mr. Khilan Hareshbhai Savaliya (DIN: 08790209) as the Additional Director (Non-Executive) of the Company on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee in pursuance to Section 161 of the Companies Act, 2013, w.e.f. Monday, 24th day of June, 2024.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 28 May 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Tuesday, 28th day of May, 2024 at the Corporate Office of the company at Inside Data Ingenious Global Limited, Station Road, Durgapura, Jaipur- 302018 (Rajasthan) which commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:00 P.M. inter alia considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Chirag Shantilal Thumar (DIN: 10640822) as the Additional Director (Executive) of the Company on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee in pursuance to Section 161 of the Companies Act, 2013, w.e.f. Tuesday, 28th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 20 Apr 2024

SARDA PROTEINS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March 2024 and Statement of Cash Flow for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and to take on record the Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Tuesday, 30th April, 2024 at the corporate office of the company situated at Inside Data Ingenious Global Limited, Station Road, Durgapura, Jaipur-302018 (Rajasthan) which commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:30 P.M. inter-alia transacted the businesses enclosed herewith. In accordance with Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March, 2024 and Statement of Cash Flow for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 and Auditors Report issued with unmodified opinion. Further, a declaration duly signed by the Managing Director and the Chief Financial Officer of the company, pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Listing Regulations, read with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated May 27, 2016 to the effect that Auditors Report has been issued with unmodified opinion on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 is also enclosed herewith. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024