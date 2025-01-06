iifl-logo-icon 1
Sarup Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

113.75
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Sarup Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-4.32

-5.59

-9.66

-3.28

Depreciation

-1.02

-1.26

-1.61

-1.89

Tax paid

-0.02

0.03

0.51

0.15

Working capital

1.02

-6.73

-8.15

-0.31

Other operating items

Operating

-4.35

-13.54

-18.91

-5.33

Capital expenditure

0.03

-0.02

0.08

-0.83

Free cash flow

-4.32

-13.56

-18.83

-6.16

Equity raised

0.02

12.16

31.5

38.07

Investing

0

-0.11

-0.31

0

Financing

49.59

43.91

41.71

36.82

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

45.28

42.39

54.06

68.72

