Sarup Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-4.32
-5.59
-9.66
-3.28
Depreciation
-1.02
-1.26
-1.61
-1.89
Tax paid
-0.02
0.03
0.51
0.15
Working capital
1.02
-6.73
-8.15
-0.31
Other operating items
Operating
-4.35
-13.54
-18.91
-5.33
Capital expenditure
0.03
-0.02
0.08
-0.83
Free cash flow
-4.32
-13.56
-18.83
-6.16
Equity raised
0.02
12.16
31.5
38.07
Investing
0
-0.11
-0.31
0
Financing
49.59
43.91
41.71
36.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
45.28
42.39
54.06
68.72
