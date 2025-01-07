iifl-logo-icon 1
Sarup Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

119.43
(4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

9.96

21.1

20.12

44.21

yoy growth (%)

-52.75

4.86

-54.49

-11.01

Raw materials

-6.27

-12.71

-13.02

-21.66

As % of sales

62.92

60.24

64.74

48.99

Employee costs

-2.53

-7.06

-8.87

-13.61

As % of sales

25.42

33.47

44.11

30.79

Other costs

-1.58

-2.96

-4.07

-9.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.86

14.05

20.25

20.88

Operating profit

-0.42

-1.64

-5.85

-0.3

OPM

-4.22

-7.77

-29.11

-0.68

Depreciation

-1.02

-1.26

-1.61

-1.89

Interest expense

-2.95

-2.83

-2.6

-2.43

Other income

0.07

0.14

0.41

1.34

Profit before tax

-4.32

-5.59

-9.66

-3.28

Taxes

-0.02

0.03

0.51

0.15

Tax rate

0.51

-0.69

-5.31

-4.63

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.35

-5.55

-9.15

-3.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.35

-5.55

-9.15

-3.13

yoy growth (%)

-21.61

-39.31

192.14

-676.12

NPM

-43.65

-26.31

-45.47

-7.08

