Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.96
21.1
20.12
44.21
yoy growth (%)
-52.75
4.86
-54.49
-11.01
Raw materials
-6.27
-12.71
-13.02
-21.66
As % of sales
62.92
60.24
64.74
48.99
Employee costs
-2.53
-7.06
-8.87
-13.61
As % of sales
25.42
33.47
44.11
30.79
Other costs
-1.58
-2.96
-4.07
-9.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.86
14.05
20.25
20.88
Operating profit
-0.42
-1.64
-5.85
-0.3
OPM
-4.22
-7.77
-29.11
-0.68
Depreciation
-1.02
-1.26
-1.61
-1.89
Interest expense
-2.95
-2.83
-2.6
-2.43
Other income
0.07
0.14
0.41
1.34
Profit before tax
-4.32
-5.59
-9.66
-3.28
Taxes
-0.02
0.03
0.51
0.15
Tax rate
0.51
-0.69
-5.31
-4.63
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.35
-5.55
-9.15
-3.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.35
-5.55
-9.15
-3.13
yoy growth (%)
-21.61
-39.31
192.14
-676.12
NPM
-43.65
-26.31
-45.47
-7.08
