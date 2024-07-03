Summary

Incorporated on 27 Jul.79, Sarup Industries Limited (Formerly known Sarup Tanneries Limited) was promoted by Bawa Paramjit Singh. The Company became Public Limited Company in 1992. The Company is engaged in the business of leather, tanneries and developing the new products with wide range of uppers, soles, tanneries and complete shoes.The company has been supplying shoe uppers to leading shoe manufacturers of Germany, Italy, England, Denmark, Canada, Singapore and Japan. It diversified into the manufacture of shoes in 1989 and has been exporting shoes to Europe, Canada, Hong Kong and Japan. 85% of its production is exported. In the domestic market, it supplies shoes to Park Avenue.The company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 30 in Jun.94 to raise funds for setting up a tannery unit to process raw hides into finished leather with a capacity of 15,000 sq ft of leather per day. This will enable the company to have better control over quality and delivery schedules.The Company started operation of manufacturing unit at V. Shympura, Tahilwal H.P in March, 2010. The commercial production of Agra Unit commenced in April, 2010. In 2012, the name of Company got changed from Sarup Tanneries Limited to Sarup Industries Limited. It relaunched Lotus Bawa leather Shoes in March, 2018.

Read More