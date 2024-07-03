SectorLeather
Open₹113
Prev. Close₹108.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.83
Day's High₹113.75
Day's Low₹108.5
52 Week's High₹108.5
52 Week's Low₹36.6
Book Value₹-9.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)36.97
P/E140.7
EPS0.77
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.25
3.25
3.25
3.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.03
-9
-6.51
-4.34
Net Worth
-7.78
-5.75
-3.26
-1.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.96
21.1
20.12
44.21
yoy growth (%)
-52.75
4.86
-54.49
-11.01
Raw materials
-6.27
-12.71
-13.02
-21.66
As % of sales
62.92
60.24
64.74
48.99
Employee costs
-2.53
-7.06
-8.87
-13.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-4.32
-5.59
-9.66
-3.28
Depreciation
-1.02
-1.26
-1.61
-1.89
Tax paid
-0.02
0.03
0.51
0.15
Working capital
1.02
-6.73
-8.15
-0.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-52.75
4.86
-54.49
-11.01
Op profit growth
-74.34
-71.99
1,847.71
-110.48
EBIT growth
-50.05
-60.99
727.71
-132.74
Net profit growth
-21.61
-39.31
192.14
-676.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
1,268.1
|82.5
|34,500.3
|65.67
|0.39
|566.73
|71.24
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
1,461.05
|78.51
|18,778.52
|52.36
|0.82
|837.14
|113.84
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
633.95
|87.2
|15,781.46
|36.73
|0.47
|679.37
|80.78
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
307.85
|96.5
|9,401.69
|14.3
|0
|333.29
|22.69
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
608.85
|19.48
|2,676.05
|41.43
|0.49
|216.36
|200.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Atamjit Singh Bawa
Independent Director
G S Bedi
Independent Director
Ashwani Kumar Arora
Managing Director
Simarjit Singh Bawa
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Megha Gandhi
Independent Director
Jagdish Chand
Independent Director
Rajinder Kumar Bhatia
Independent Director
Ajay Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Kamal Jeet Sharma
Non Executive Director
Harjinder Kaur
Reports by Sarup Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 27 Jul.79, Sarup Industries Limited (Formerly known Sarup Tanneries Limited) was promoted by Bawa Paramjit Singh. The Company became Public Limited Company in 1992. The Company is engaged in the business of leather, tanneries and developing the new products with wide range of uppers, soles, tanneries and complete shoes.The company has been supplying shoe uppers to leading shoe manufacturers of Germany, Italy, England, Denmark, Canada, Singapore and Japan. It diversified into the manufacture of shoes in 1989 and has been exporting shoes to Europe, Canada, Hong Kong and Japan. 85% of its production is exported. In the domestic market, it supplies shoes to Park Avenue.The company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 30 in Jun.94 to raise funds for setting up a tannery unit to process raw hides into finished leather with a capacity of 15,000 sq ft of leather per day. This will enable the company to have better control over quality and delivery schedules.The Company started operation of manufacturing unit at V. Shympura, Tahilwal H.P in March, 2010. The commercial production of Agra Unit commenced in April, 2010. In 2012, the name of Company got changed from Sarup Tanneries Limited to Sarup Industries Limited. It relaunched Lotus Bawa leather Shoes in March, 2018.
Read More
The Sarup Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹113.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sarup Industries Ltd is ₹36.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sarup Industries Ltd is 140.7 and -11.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sarup Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sarup Industries Ltd is ₹36.6 and ₹108.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sarup Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.76%, 3 Years at 64.25%, 1 Year at 159.81%, 6 Month at 160.43%, 3 Month at 112.51% and 1 Month at 126.65%.
