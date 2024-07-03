iifl-logo-icon 1
Sarup Industries Ltd Share Price

113.75
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:03:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open113
  • Day's High113.75
  • 52 Wk High108.5
  • Prev. Close108.34
  • Day's Low108.5
  • 52 Wk Low 36.6
  • Turnover (lac)2.83
  • P/E140.7
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-9.72
  • EPS0.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)36.97
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sarup Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Leather

Open

113

Prev. Close

108.34

Turnover(Lac.)

2.83

Day's High

113.75

Day's Low

108.5

52 Week's High

108.5

52 Week's Low

36.6

Book Value

-9.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

36.97

P/E

140.7

EPS

0.77

Divi. Yield

0

Sarup Industries Ltd Corporate Action

15 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jun, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sarup Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sarup Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:11 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.36%

Non-Promoter- 0.10%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 25.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sarup Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.25

3.25

3.25

3.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.03

-9

-6.51

-4.34

Net Worth

-7.78

-5.75

-3.26

-1.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

9.96

21.1

20.12

44.21

yoy growth (%)

-52.75

4.86

-54.49

-11.01

Raw materials

-6.27

-12.71

-13.02

-21.66

As % of sales

62.92

60.24

64.74

48.99

Employee costs

-2.53

-7.06

-8.87

-13.61

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-4.32

-5.59

-9.66

-3.28

Depreciation

-1.02

-1.26

-1.61

-1.89

Tax paid

-0.02

0.03

0.51

0.15

Working capital

1.02

-6.73

-8.15

-0.31

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-52.75

4.86

-54.49

-11.01

Op profit growth

-74.34

-71.99

1,847.71

-110.48

EBIT growth

-50.05

-60.99

727.71

-132.74

Net profit growth

-21.61

-39.31

192.14

-676.12

No Record Found

Sarup Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Metro Brands Ltd

METROBRAND

1,268.1

82.534,500.365.670.39566.7371.24

Bata India Ltd

BATAINDIA

1,461.05

78.5118,778.5252.360.82837.14113.84

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

RELAXO

633.95

87.215,781.4636.730.47679.3780.78

Campus Activewear Ltd

CAMPUS

307.85

96.59,401.6914.30333.2922.69

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

MAYURUNIQ

608.85

19.482,676.0541.430.49216.36200.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sarup Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Atamjit Singh Bawa

Independent Director

G S Bedi

Independent Director

Ashwani Kumar Arora

Managing Director

Simarjit Singh Bawa

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Megha Gandhi

Independent Director

Jagdish Chand

Independent Director

Rajinder Kumar Bhatia

Independent Director

Ajay Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Kamal Jeet Sharma

Non Executive Director

Harjinder Kaur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sarup Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 27 Jul.79, Sarup Industries Limited (Formerly known Sarup Tanneries Limited) was promoted by Bawa Paramjit Singh. The Company became Public Limited Company in 1992. The Company is engaged in the business of leather, tanneries and developing the new products with wide range of uppers, soles, tanneries and complete shoes.The company has been supplying shoe uppers to leading shoe manufacturers of Germany, Italy, England, Denmark, Canada, Singapore and Japan. It diversified into the manufacture of shoes in 1989 and has been exporting shoes to Europe, Canada, Hong Kong and Japan. 85% of its production is exported. In the domestic market, it supplies shoes to Park Avenue.The company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 30 in Jun.94 to raise funds for setting up a tannery unit to process raw hides into finished leather with a capacity of 15,000 sq ft of leather per day. This will enable the company to have better control over quality and delivery schedules.The Company started operation of manufacturing unit at V. Shympura, Tahilwal H.P in March, 2010. The commercial production of Agra Unit commenced in April, 2010. In 2012, the name of Company got changed from Sarup Tanneries Limited to Sarup Industries Limited. It relaunched Lotus Bawa leather Shoes in March, 2018.
Company FAQs

What is the Sarup Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sarup Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹113.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sarup Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sarup Industries Ltd is ₹36.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sarup Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sarup Industries Ltd is 140.7 and -11.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sarup Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sarup Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sarup Industries Ltd is ₹36.6 and ₹108.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sarup Industries Ltd?

Sarup Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.76%, 3 Years at 64.25%, 1 Year at 159.81%, 6 Month at 160.43%, 3 Month at 112.51% and 1 Month at 126.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sarup Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sarup Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.36 %
Institutions - 0.10 %
Public - 25.54 %

