|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|15 Jun 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|This is to inform you that 45th Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday 12th July 2024 at 12.00 P.M through VC ( Video Conferencing Mode)/ OAVM (other audio visual mode ). Registers of members and share transfer books of the company will remain closed from 5th July 2024 to 12th July 2024. Read less..
