This is to inform you that 45th Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday 12th July 2024 at 12.00 P.M through VC ( Video Conferencing Mode)/ OAVM (other audio visual mode ). Registers of members and share transfer books of the company will remain closed from 5th July 2024 to 12th July 2024. Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we hereby attaching proceedings of 45th E-AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024) Pursuant to regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we are hereby submitting the details of voting results along with Scrutinizers Report of 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2024)