Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

SARUP INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 50(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Sarup Industries Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. This is to inform the Exchange that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of SARUP INDUSTRIES LIMITED held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 02.00 PM at the registered office of the Company at P O Ramdaspura, Jalandhar Punjab, the following were considered and approved by the Board: 1. Approved and took on record the un-audited financial results of the Company, for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024, along with the Limited review report issued by M/s Y.K. SUD & CO, Chartered Accountants (Statutory Auditors of the Company). (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Sep 2024 12 Sep 2024

The Board of Directors in its meeting held on today 12th September 2024 approved - To shift the Registered office of the Company within local limits of the City from 141- Leather Complex Jalandhar Punjab to P O RAMDASPURA-144003 JALANDHAR PUNJAB.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

SARUP INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of Sarup Industries Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Please find attached Un-audited Financial Results as on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review report given by statutory Auditor of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 29 Jun 2024

The following were considered, approved and take note by the Board: 1. the Resignation of MR. GURENDRA SINGH BEDI (DIN- 02442047), as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 28.06.2024.

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

The following were considered and approved by the Board: 1. Nomination and Remuneration committee, considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Kamal Jeet Sharma (DIN: 10649108) as an Additional Independent Director (Non-Executive) of the company w.e.f 14.06.2024 upto the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2. Nomination and Remuneration committee, considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Ajay Kumar Sharma (DIN: 10668947) as an Additional Independent Director (Non- Executive) of the company w.e.f 14.06.2024 upto the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Read less..

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

SARUP INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to inter alia consider and approve the audited financial results and Financial Statement of the Company for the Financial Year ended on March 312024. This is to inform the Exchange that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of SARUP INDUSTRIES LIMITED held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at 03.00 PM at the registered office of the Company at 141- Leather Complex, Jalandhar Punjab, the following were considered and approved by the Board: 1. approved and took on record the audited financial results of the Company, for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024, statement of asset and liabilities as on March 31, 2024 and statement of cash flow for the year ended on March 31, 2024 along with the unmodified auditors report(s) issued by M/s Y.K. SUD & CO, Chartered Accountants (Statutory Auditors of the Company) as recommended by the Audit Committee of the Board (Financial Results) and Declaration by the Company (for audit reports with unmodified opinion). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 16 May 2024

this is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of SARUP INDUSTRIES LIMITED held on Thursday 16th May 2024 at 01.00 PM at the registered office of the Company at 141- Leather Complex, Jalandhar Punjab, the following were considered and approved by the Board: 1. the Resignation of MR. ROHIT RAJPAL (DIN- 08750443), as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 15.05.2024 2. the appointment of M/s. Dinesh Gupta & Co., Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2023-24; and 3. the appointment of M/s. Sanjiv Manav Jain & Associates as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2023-24

Board Meeting 27 Feb 2024 27 Feb 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. February 27, 2024 (started at 04.00 P.M. and concluded at 04:30P.M.) inter-alia considered and approved the following: Upon the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration committee, considered and approved the appointment of Ms. Harjinder Kaur (DIN: 10524745) as an Additional director of the company for a period upto next annual general meeting effective on February 27, 2024 The detailed disclosures as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, is enclosed as Annexure 1

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024