|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|11 May 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|-
|4
|200
|Final
|Approved statement of Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st March, 2024 and Audited Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2024. Recommended final dividend @200% (i.e. Rs.4/- on each fully paid equity share of Rs.2/-) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
