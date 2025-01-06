Scan Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.07
0.03
0.21
0.18
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.07
-0.05
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.01
-0.08
-0.06
Working capital
0.2
-0.05
0.13
-1.23
Other operating items
Operating
0.16
-0.11
0.2
-1.18
Capital expenditure
0
0.24
-0.02
0
Free cash flow
0.16
0.12
0.18
-1.18
Equity raised
0.72
0.54
0.15
0.09
Investing
0
0.05
0.04
0.01
Financing
-0.14
-0.03
-0.05
-1.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.75
0.67
0.32
-2.22
