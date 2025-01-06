iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Scan Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

154.7
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Scan Projects Ltd

Scan Projects FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.07

0.03

0.21

0.18

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.07

-0.05

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.01

-0.08

-0.06

Working capital

0.2

-0.05

0.13

-1.23

Other operating items

Operating

0.16

-0.11

0.2

-1.18

Capital expenditure

0

0.24

-0.02

0

Free cash flow

0.16

0.12

0.18

-1.18

Equity raised

0.72

0.54

0.15

0.09

Investing

0

0.05

0.04

0.01

Financing

-0.14

-0.03

-0.05

-1.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.75

0.67

0.32

-2.22

Scan Projects : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Scan Projects Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.