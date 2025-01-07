iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Scan Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

147
(-4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Scan Projects Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.04

3.15

3.89

3.14

yoy growth (%)

-3.53

-18.97

23.79

-53.56

Raw materials

-1.85

-1.12

-1

-0.03

As % of sales

60.77

35.61

25.7

0.97

Employee costs

-0.7

-0.89

-0.6

-1.12

As % of sales

23.07

28.41

15.6

35.78

Other costs

-0.3

-0.92

-1.91

-1.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.03

29.15

49.21

51.32

Operating profit

0.18

0.21

0.36

0.37

OPM

6.11

6.81

9.47

11.91

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.07

-0.05

-0.06

Interest expense

-0.08

-0.1

-0.11

-0.15

Other income

0.04

0

0

0.02

Profit before tax

0.07

0.03

0.21

0.18

Taxes

-0.04

-0.01

-0.08

-0.06

Tax rate

-58.76

-40.38

-39.81

-36.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.03

0.01

0.12

0.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.03

0.01

0.12

0.11

yoy growth (%)

53.51

-84.56

10.8

-65.46

NPM

1

0.63

3.31

3.7

Scan Projects : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Scan Projects Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.