Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.04
3.15
3.89
3.14
yoy growth (%)
-3.53
-18.97
23.79
-53.56
Raw materials
-1.85
-1.12
-1
-0.03
As % of sales
60.77
35.61
25.7
0.97
Employee costs
-0.7
-0.89
-0.6
-1.12
As % of sales
23.07
28.41
15.6
35.78
Other costs
-0.3
-0.92
-1.91
-1.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.03
29.15
49.21
51.32
Operating profit
0.18
0.21
0.36
0.37
OPM
6.11
6.81
9.47
11.91
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.07
-0.05
-0.06
Interest expense
-0.08
-0.1
-0.11
-0.15
Other income
0.04
0
0
0.02
Profit before tax
0.07
0.03
0.21
0.18
Taxes
-0.04
-0.01
-0.08
-0.06
Tax rate
-58.76
-40.38
-39.81
-36.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.03
0.01
0.12
0.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.03
0.01
0.12
0.11
yoy growth (%)
53.51
-84.56
10.8
-65.46
NPM
1
0.63
3.31
3.7
