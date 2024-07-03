iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Scan Projects Ltd Share Price

154.7
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:37:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open170
  • Day's High170
  • 52 Wk High162.8
  • Prev. Close162.8
  • Day's Low154.7
  • 52 Wk Low 29.9
  • Turnover (lac)14.04
  • P/E54.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17
  • EPS3.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44.4
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Scan Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

170

Prev. Close

162.8

Turnover(Lac.)

14.04

Day's High

170

Day's Low

154.7

52 Week's High

162.8

52 Week's Low

29.9

Book Value

17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44.4

P/E

54.09

EPS

3.01

Divi. Yield

0

Scan Projects Ltd Corporate Action

12 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

Scan Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Scan Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.68%

Non-Promoter- 35.31%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Scan Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

4

4

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.78

0.63

0.4

0.36

Net Worth

4.78

4.63

4.4

4.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.04

3.15

3.89

3.14

yoy growth (%)

-3.53

-18.97

23.79

-53.56

Raw materials

-1.85

-1.12

-1

-0.03

As % of sales

60.77

35.61

25.7

0.97

Employee costs

-0.7

-0.89

-0.6

-1.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.07

0.03

0.21

0.18

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.07

-0.05

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.01

-0.08

-0.06

Working capital

0.2

-0.05

0.13

-1.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.53

-18.97

23.79

-53.56

Op profit growth

-13.51

-41.71

-1.53

-32.76

EBIT growth

19.78

-58.06

-2.78

-46.02

Net profit growth

53.51

-84.56

10.8

-65.46

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Scan Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Scan Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

ED / MD / CEO / Promoter

Sunil Chandra

Executive Director

Akshay Chandra

Non Executive Director

Prakruti Chandra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashok Kamboj

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jawahar Lal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sh. Amit Bhatia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Satish Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Scan Projects Ltd

Summary

Scan Projects Ltd. (Formerly Known as Ambala Cements Ltd) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in Feb.92 and was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company in Jun.95. The Company was promoted by Sudhir Chandra and Sunil Chandra. The Company is engaged in Engineering Services (i.e. Erection, commissioning, supervision, project drawing and designing services) andtrading of fabricating material, equipment parts and other items etc. Commercial production commenced on 28 Jun.93. ACL undertook an expansion project in 1995-96 to enhance its capacity from 16,500 tpa to 66,000 tpa. To part-finance the expansion project and to finance the requirement of margin money of working capital for the expansion project, the company came out with a public issue in Mar.96.During the year 2010-11, the Company did business activities of Erection, commissioning, supervision, project drawing and designing services and trading of fabricating material, equipment parts and other items etc.In 2013-14, the Company established a Branch Office in Nepal.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Scan Projects Ltd share price today?

The Scan Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹154.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Scan Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Scan Projects Ltd is ₹44.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Scan Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Scan Projects Ltd is 54.09 and 9.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Scan Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Scan Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Scan Projects Ltd is ₹29.9 and ₹162.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Scan Projects Ltd?

Scan Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 115.53%, 3 Years at 254.64%, 1 Year at 455.25%, 6 Month at 107.73%, 3 Month at 170.34% and 1 Month at 86.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Scan Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Scan Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.68 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.32 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Scan Projects Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.