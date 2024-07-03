SectorTrading
Open₹170
Prev. Close₹162.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.04
Day's High₹170
Day's Low₹154.7
52 Week's High₹162.8
52 Week's Low₹29.9
Book Value₹17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44.4
P/E54.09
EPS3.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4
4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.78
0.63
0.4
0.36
Net Worth
4.78
4.63
4.4
4.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.04
3.15
3.89
3.14
yoy growth (%)
-3.53
-18.97
23.79
-53.56
Raw materials
-1.85
-1.12
-1
-0.03
As % of sales
60.77
35.61
25.7
0.97
Employee costs
-0.7
-0.89
-0.6
-1.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.07
0.03
0.21
0.18
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.07
-0.05
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.01
-0.08
-0.06
Working capital
0.2
-0.05
0.13
-1.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.53
-18.97
23.79
-53.56
Op profit growth
-13.51
-41.71
-1.53
-32.76
EBIT growth
19.78
-58.06
-2.78
-46.02
Net profit growth
53.51
-84.56
10.8
-65.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
ED / MD / CEO / Promoter
Sunil Chandra
Executive Director
Akshay Chandra
Non Executive Director
Prakruti Chandra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashok Kamboj
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jawahar Lal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sh. Amit Bhatia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Satish Kumar
Reports by Scan Projects Ltd
Summary
Scan Projects Ltd. (Formerly Known as Ambala Cements Ltd) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in Feb.92 and was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company in Jun.95. The Company was promoted by Sudhir Chandra and Sunil Chandra. The Company is engaged in Engineering Services (i.e. Erection, commissioning, supervision, project drawing and designing services) andtrading of fabricating material, equipment parts and other items etc. Commercial production commenced on 28 Jun.93. ACL undertook an expansion project in 1995-96 to enhance its capacity from 16,500 tpa to 66,000 tpa. To part-finance the expansion project and to finance the requirement of margin money of working capital for the expansion project, the company came out with a public issue in Mar.96.During the year 2010-11, the Company did business activities of Erection, commissioning, supervision, project drawing and designing services and trading of fabricating material, equipment parts and other items etc.In 2013-14, the Company established a Branch Office in Nepal.
Read More
The Scan Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹154.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Scan Projects Ltd is ₹44.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Scan Projects Ltd is 54.09 and 9.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Scan Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Scan Projects Ltd is ₹29.9 and ₹162.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Scan Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 115.53%, 3 Years at 254.64%, 1 Year at 455.25%, 6 Month at 107.73%, 3 Month at 170.34% and 1 Month at 86.57%.
